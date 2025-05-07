The battle for the beaches. The U.S. Navy black and white film of the training and struggling to obtain beaches in the… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169856/video-plane-beaches-vintage Free Video from public domain license Iwo Jima - Flag Raising On Mount Suribachi. Iconic World War II rare footage. Iwo Jima, Japan - February 23, 1945. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251829/video-person-man-world-war Free Video from public domain license Training in marksmanship helps girls at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, Calif., develop into responsible women. Part… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765672/photo-image-sparkle-hamburgers-vintage Free Image from public domain license B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718092/photo-image-plant-vintage-smoke Free Image from public domain license "Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765761/photo-image-vintage-mask-women Free Image from public domain license Don't Be a Sucker. An anti-fascist propaganda film produced by the United States Army Signal Corps. United States -1947. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134782/video-face-person-man Free Video from public domain license Vintage footage depicting the alliance between Nazi Germany and Russia for revolution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213117/video-face-people-man View license U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license The "Baker" explosion, part of Operation Crossroads, a nuclear weapon test by the United States military at Bikini Atoll… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717924/photo-image-cloud-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license "USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Medic giving first aid to soldier in Belgium, World War II. Original image from National Museum of Health and Medicine.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298617/free-photo-image-war-pandemic-soldier Free Image from public domain license An eager school boy gets his first experience in using War Ration Book Two. With many parents engaged in war work, children… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765662/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-kid Free Image from public domain license Tiger Cat - Navy's First Twin-Engine Fighter is from Grumman Brood - The U.S. Navy's New F7F Tigercat, the most powerful… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393987/free-photo-image-aircraft-airliner-airplane Free Image from public domain license A Youngster, Clutching His Soldier Father, Gazes Upward While the Latter Lifts His Wife from the Ground to Wish Her a "Merry… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765690/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718072/photo-image-vintage-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license "Keep it under your hat!" (1940s) poster in high resolution by St. Michael's Press Ltd. Original from The Museum of New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742509/free-illustration-image-poster-vintage-war Free Image from public domain license Two Children of the Mochida Family, with Their Parents, Awaiting Evacuation Bus. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765963/photo-image-face-vintage-children Free Image from public domain license Vintage footage showcasing people's suffering during the Cold War, the tension and atmosphere of the era, and the Russian… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213061/video-people-man-vintage View license Vintage footage of soldiers and tanks battling on the frontlines during the war. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213137/video-explosion-people-man View license Vintage documentary showcasing people's property belonging to capitalists during the communist era. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213073/video-vintage-landscape-black-and-white View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134797/video-face-person-man View license U.S. Soldiers disembark a landing craft at Normandy, France, June 6, 1944. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315464/free-photo-image-war-world-normandy Free Image from public domain license Winton Churchill, former prime minister of the UK - unknown date & location https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6111407/photo-image-public-domain-person-free Free Image from public domain license Landing ships putting cargo ashore on Omaha Beach, at low tide during the first days of the operation, mid-1944-06Among… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717963/photo-image-vintage-border-balloons Free Image from public domain license Hup Two, Three, Four. Nurses are no exception to the rule that personnel of the National Naval Medical Center shall be… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394001/free-photo-image-woman-old-nurses Free Image from public domain license Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717873/photo-image-vintage-fire-plane Free Image from public domain license Line Up of Some of Women Welders Including The Women's Welding Champion of Ingalls (Shipbuilding Corp. Pascagoula… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765686/photo-image-vintage-masks-women Free Image from public domain license The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718502/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-gun Free Image from public domain license Photograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765682/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-women Free Image from public domain license A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717871/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beach Free Image from public domain license World at War (Part 1). Footage events leading up to Pearl Harbor. Hitler races through Western Europe until only England… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189735/video-man-vintage-world-war Free Video from public domain license Beachhead To Berlin (1944). Technicolor film depicting the Normandy landings. Normandy, France - 1944. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17278912/video-sunset-people-ocean Free Video from public domain license To the Shores of Iwo Jima. Historical film presenting a dramatic documentary account of the American invasion of Iwo Jima.… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17202297/video-vintage-world-war-public-domain Free Video from public domain license Japanese Film of Hiroshima. Black and white video of atomic bomb blast at Hiroshima, Japan - August 5, 1946. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169971/video-fire-bomb-vintage Free Video from public domain license Communism. Vintage educational film on the Cold War conflict and World War I. The footage displays portraits of communist… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137221/video-background-horse-explosion Free Video from public domain license General Adolph Takes Over. Vintage black and white anti-Nazi parody propaganda. Film using 'Triumph of the Will' and 'The… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146146/video-person-microphone-man Free Video from public domain license The Last Bomb (1947). Vintage footage of the final bombing missions of World War II and the U.S. military's role in bringing… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17278392/video-person-bomb-man Free Video from public domain license F-0913 News Parade: Manila-Iwo Jima. The liberation of the Philipines and capture of Iwo Jima video. Iwo Jima, Japan - 1943. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169889/video-vintage-world-war-retro Free Video from public domain license Vintage footage depicting the hope of Russia to win the war. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213096/video-people-vintage-city View license Capt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718030/photo-image-vintage-airplane-skies Free Image from public domain license A Group of Women Prepare to Take Over Maintenance Responsibilities for Aircraft, 1940-1945. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766029/photo-image-vintage-plane-women Free Image from public domain license American Negro nurses, commissioned second lieutenants in the U.S. Army Nurses Corps, limber up their muscles in an early… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765678/photo-image-vintage-women-person Free Image from public domain license Atom Bomb (Joe Bonica's Movie of the Month). Vintage film featuring the actual footage of nuclear bomb testing. United… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134784/video-fire-cloud-explosion Free Video from public domain license War Comes to America (1942). Vintage documentary highlighting America's shift from isolation to involvement in World War II.… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17278542/video-face-person-man Free Video from public domain license Here is China (ca. 1943–1947). Vintage black and white documentary capturing the people, culture, and resistance of wartime… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17278530/video-animal-bird-person Free Video from public domain license Roosevelt Warns of Danger to U.S. If Nazis Win War. Video of President Roosevelt declaring the U.S. must aid Britain… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17189717/video-man-vintage-usa Free Video from public domain license True Glory. General Eisenhower introduced this joint US/British Government film that surveyed the entire campaign in Western… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146582/video-person-man-vintage Free Video from public domain license The Earthquakers (1944). Documentary of the 12th Bomb Group’s air campaign against the German Army in North Africa during… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17279164/video-people-bomb-beach Free Video from public domain license First Pictures Atomic Blast. The dramatic film history of the atom bomb test at Bikini Lagoon. Marshall Islands, Micronesia … https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169870/video-ocean-sea-bomb Free Video from public domain license The Fleet that Came to Stay. Vintage black and white video capturing the role of Task Force 58 in the battle for Okinawa and… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170212/video-ocean-sea-vintage Free Video from public domain license Vintage footage of Russia during the Cold War. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213054/vintage-footage-russia-during-the-cold-war-digitally-enhanced-rawpixel View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134801/video-hand-face-person View license Vintage footage showcasing the rise of communism in China and Korea. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213152/video-face-people-man View license Vintage documentary of children's education designed to accept communism without question. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213086/video-face-people-vintage View license Vintage footage of communist soldiers battling during the war. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213123/video-people-vintage-dust View license Vintage footage of the United Nations Headquarters. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213737/video-vintage-building-city View license Vintage footage of a bomb blast scene. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213594/vintage-footage-bomb-blast-scene-digitally-enhanced-rawpixel View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134802/video-hand-face-person View license Vintage footage of Joseph Stalin, Leader of the Soviet Union. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17213719/video-face-people-man View license We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-space View license "Secretaries, housewives, waitresses, women from all over central Florida are getting into vocational schools to learn war… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765796/photo-image-christmas-moon-vintage Free Image from public domain license Transport of sick and wounded in World War 2. Normandy Evacuation.BuAer 252625. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393896/free-photo-image-world-war-invasion-men-water-photography-black-white Free Image from public domain license Corporal treating two wounded Marines on the beach during the World War 2. Headquarters Number 83573. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393829/free-photo-image-trench-apparel-armored Free Image from public domain license Women pick cotton for the U.S. Crop Corps, ca. 1943. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770161/photo-image-hamburgers-smokes-light Free Image from public domain license Trackwomen, 1943. Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766030/photo-image-vintage-women-african-american Free Image from public domain license Riveter at Lockheed Aircraft Corporation, Burbank, California, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769921/photo-image-vintage-airplane-lightning Free Image from public domain license The Battle of Nuremberg. Vintage black and white footage of a five-day battle between the United States 7th Army and Nazi… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146143/video-face-person-shadow Free Video from public domain license U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: Recreation for the patients at the Tent Hospital at Auteuil… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764791/photo-image-people-nurses-furniture Free Image from public domain license Normandy, The Airborne Invasion of Fortress Europe. Vintage black and white video of the airborne operations on June 6, 1944… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17146441/video-star-grass-airplane Free Video from public domain license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134800/video-face-person-man View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134803/video-face-person-man View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134799/video-face-people-man View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134805/video-face-person-man View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134798/video-face-person-man View license Video clip from Nazis Face War Crime Evidence (1945). Black and white footage. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17134804/video-face-person-man View license Woman showing muscle, We Can Do It! text byJ. Howard Miller. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799416/image-public-domain-woman-person Free Image from public domain license C–46 air evacuation during World War II from Manila, Philippine Islands. Patients in bunks in a plane. Nurse in uniform… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298594/free-photo-image-world-war-vintage-people Free Image from public domain license A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717891/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beach Free Image from public domain license Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799869/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain Free Image from public domain license "Together We Can Do It! Labor. Management. Keep `Em Firing!". Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799606/image-plane-hands-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718114/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fire Free Image from public domain license "Together We Win. Get behind Your Labor-Management Committee" Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799610/image-hands-public-domain-handshake Free Image from public domain license Naval photograph documenting the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which initiated US participation in World War II.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799910/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Your Victory Garden Counts More Than Ever! 1941 - 1945. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799352/image-plant-sticker-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718080/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-world Free Image from public domain license Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765471/photo-image-vintage-women-person Free Image from public domain license A wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763814/photo-image-books-posters-maps Free Image from public domain license The crew of the Japanese aircraft carrier Zuikaku salute as the flag is lowered during the Battle off Cape Engaño, October… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718009/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-people Free Image from public domain license "American Labor -- Producing for Attack," 1942 - 1945. Original public domain image from Flickr https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799616/image-art-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-black View license Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-art View license Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-american View license Black and white video still of soldiers in a trench, captured from a low angle, showcasing camaraderie and wartime… https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17015710/video-wooden-people-man View license