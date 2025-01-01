Explore 19th-century France through the eyes of caricaturist Honoré Daumier (1808–1879). Renowned for his political and societal commentary through caricature, painting, sculpture, and lithography. Depicting a period of intense political turbulence and change in France, spanning monarchies, revolutions, and republics. His empathy for ordinary people and fearless criticism of powers makes him a timeless figure in political visual commentary.