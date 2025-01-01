Dive into a collection of detailed and vibrant illustrations by Austrian-American cartoonist, illustrator, and satirist Joseph Keppler (1838–1894). Due to financial and political struggles in Austria, Keppler emigrated to New York and the US, where he would make his lasting impact. As the founder and chief cartoonist of Puck magazine, one of the most influential satirical publications in American history, he used humor and visual allegory to expose corruption, inequality, and hypocrisy in politics and society.