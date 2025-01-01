Alphonse Legros (1837–1911) was a French-born British artist, renowned for his work as a painter, etcher, sculptor, and teacher. Influenced by French Realism and early Renaissance artists, his paintings often depict rural peasants, clerics, or somber scenes with religious overtones. The earthy tones and subdues colors emphasize mood over flamboyance. Legros played a pivotal role in the 19th-century revival of etching in Britain and significantly influenced a generation of British artists.