Zoological and landscape illustrations by Edward Lear (1812-1888), English illustrator and poet. He traveled extensively across Europe, the Middle East, India, and North Africa, producing thousands of drawings and watercolors, and he was particularly known for his ornithological (bird) illustrations. His style ranged from meticulously detailed to lyrical and expressive, using both scientific precision and playful imagination. Create your own botanical designs with these editable templates and transparent PNG art elements.