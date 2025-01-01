Step into a wonderful world of watercolor landscapes by the British Romantic painter, printmakers and watercolorist Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851), also referred to as J.M.W. Turner. Turners paintings was pioneering the use of light and color, creating atmospheric landscapes and seascapes. Often portraying storms, shipwrecks, sunsets, and fog. Often called “the painter of light”, his watercolors displayed astonishing technical innovation, through the use of scraping, layering, and lifting techniques to create vivid light effects.