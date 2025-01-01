Visual satire through illustrations by Thomas Rowlandson (1757–1827), English artist, caricaturist, and illustrator renowned for his humorous and satirical depictions of 18th- and early 19th-century British life. The Gregorian era was a time of great social, political, and cultural change, and Rowlandson’s art captured it all with wit and playful exaggeration. He turned everyday scenes of drunkenness, debauchery, or politics into social commentary. Poking fun at aristocrats, politicians, soldiers, doctors, lovers, and the clergy, among others.