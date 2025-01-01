Red parakeet (1830s) vintage Japanese painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660646/image-flower-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Japanese geisha (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642749/image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Japanese woman (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642830/image-art-vintage-tree Free Image from public domain license Japanese woman with dragon obi (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Jōryū. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660623/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese geisha (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660730/image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license 3/4 view of a woman in sumptuous kimono, holding and displaying skirt in PR hand; kimono decorated with koi fish and water… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423879/image-hand-plants-person Free Image from public domain license small red bird with hooked black beak about to perch on branch attached to small tree with white blossoms; green tinted rock… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423700/image-background-flowers-plant Free Image from public domain license standing woman looking toward PR; hair in an updo with decorative sticks and bells; woman wears a tan kimono with white… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423739/image-dragon-leaf-pattern Free Image from public domain license Geisha (right of a triptych of Three Beauties) (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640363/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Court Lady with Dog (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640339/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Suit of Armor (1830) by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660936/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Beauty with Dragon Obi (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635508/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Kyoto Maiden (left of the pair Kyoto Maiden and Peeking Boy) (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640359/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woman by a stream (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Jōryū. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660579/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woman and a dog (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Jōryū. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660747/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Reclining Bull (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635483/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Peeking boy (1830s) painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660854/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Reclining bull (1830s) vintage Japanese painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660621/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Red Parakeet (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635484/image-flower-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license City Girl (left of a triptych of Three Beauties) (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640352/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Peeking Boy (right of the pair Kyoto Maiden and Peeking Boy) (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640353/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Suit of Armor (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635526/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Woman by a Stream (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635492/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license unsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman holding a folded stack of papers of tissues up to her mouth with PR hand; coy expression;… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424039/image-papers-hand-person Free Image from public domain license unsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman looking off to PR; red, pink, and white hair ornaments with silver and gold detail, small… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424024/image-butterflies-person-art Free Image from public domain license woman wearing beige kimono with white dragon stencil pattern; woman wears red apron-like garment; woman holds a small black… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423689/image-dragon-dog-pattern Free Image from public domain license boy with bulging eyes within circle with flowering branch below https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424002/boy-with-bulging-eyes-within-circle-with-flowering-branch-below Free Image from public domain license suit of armor in crouching position seated on box; head lowered, arms spread with hands on thighs; blue and gold motif on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423606/image-hands-leaves-person Free Image from public domain license woman in red kimono with blue, orange and green; she is holding kimono closed from the wind; treee behind her on R https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423985/image-person-art-japanese Free Image from public domain license unsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman facing PL; coyly cradling partially folded white fan under chin; bright red detailing in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424078/image-person-art-japanese Free Image from public domain license reclining bull with front leg curled under; bit between nose with rope that wraps behind head https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435935/image-animal-art-japanese Free Image from public domain license Woman crouching on a platform over water; woman wears green transparent leaf-printed garment over red undergarment; fan… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638460/image-art-vintage-leaf Free Image from public domain license Beauty with Carp Kimono (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635486/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Prostitute (center of a triptych of Three Beauties) (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640354/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license