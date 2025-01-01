Get inspired by our curated collection of antique furniture. From the ornate carvings of Baroque cabinets to the restrained elegance of Georgian chairs, the playful curves of Rococo settees to the bold geometry of early Modernist pieces, each item reflects the aesthetics, materials, and ideals of its time. Including carved armchairs, writing desks, dining tables, cabinets and sideboards. Spanning centuries and regions, this collection highlights the most important eras of furniture design, Renaissance Revival, Victorian, Arts and Crafts, and Art Deco.