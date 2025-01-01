Side Panel to chair received from vendor after accessioning has been placed with the chair - conservation? https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7480363/photo-image-furniture-public-domain-japan Free Image from public domain license 4 tapered corner legs turned slightly inward at bottom; apron with curvilinear bottom on all sides; inset tabletop liver… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467025/image-furniture-public-domain-table Free Image from public domain license bronze vase with narrow, tubular body and flaring, wide, flat mouth; sinuous dragon in high relief; foot is smaller than… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477303/photo-image-dragon-flower-furniture Free Image from public domain license side chair, one of a pair; Sheraton type; open garland and urn back; striped pink and green silk brocaded seat, with… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7489537/photo-image-furniture-public-domain-pink Free Image from public domain license Bureau Plat, wood, ormulo mounts, leather top, French XVIIIc Cat. card dims H 32-1/4' x W 76' x 42', Charles Chevalier -… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7459768/image-cat-wood-furniture Free Image from public domain license small table with red painted top and brown glazed legs; 4 curved leg supports extending from center, underside of table to… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467291/photo-image-furniture-public-domain-table Free Image from public domain license table of rectangular form; top inlaid with boxwood depicting butterflies and orchids among rocks above an open-work beaded… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462499/image-butterflies-furniture-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Round, straight legs; curving support from each leg to underside of tabletop; six scroll elements at corners of short apron https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462086/image-furniture-public-domain-table Free Image from public domain license seven strings attached to jade feet on back, orange tassels attached to jade tuning pegs on back; 13 gilded circles to the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7466797/image-wood-circles-gold Free Image from public domain license wicker seat; curved back (central panel curves in opposite direction of two side posts) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467006/image-wood-furniture-public-domain Free Image from public domain license open-work seat backs have dragon medallions set within series of cloud-collar brackets; curved arms https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462503/image-dragon-cloud-furniture Free Image from public domain license crescent upper platform with double flat-supporting columns attached to an oval base; carved square design with four… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7486573/photo-image-wood-furniture-design Free Image from public domain license reddish brown wood chair with protruding crest rail and arms https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7466809/reddish-brown-wood-chair-with-protruding-crest-rail-and-arms Free Image from public domain license Side Chair, walnut, upholstered seat Queen Anne. Holiday Traditions, Providence Room (remove)
side chair, Sheraton style; open back, with five slender moulded uprights in center, the three middle ones terminating in…
side chair, Sheraton design; open back of 'diamond pattern'; rectangular panel carved with drapery swags in center of crest…
low red lacquer table with gracefully curving legs that come to a point; scalloped cutouts on sides between tabletop and…
card table of Sheraton design with folding top and of satinwwod inlay on front and ends, legs reeded.c.1790. Dec. 1936; Mr.…
this chair is said to be one of a set of chairs owned by Sir William Johnson of Johnstown N.Y; see Catalog card and object…
black ground and gilt, narrative, panoramic decoration; f key to drawer is in key cabinet MS; painted Chinoisorie decoration
stepped base with four drawers and marble top; two vertical stepped Gothic supports hold mirror; each mirror support has…
Easy Chair, mahogany, c.1800, serpentine crest rail, shaped wings, rolled arms, molded front legs connected by stretchers.…
Sofa, deeply carved, covered in crimson silk damask, floral decoration, all over geometric design.
Side Chairs, pair of, with hoop backs and shaped splats; attenuated cabriole legs in front, end in spatulate feet. The knees…
rush seat; backrest decorated with stenciled bowl of fruit; other designs in gold on sides and top rail of backrest and on…
Raised work (stumpwork) casket depicting the story of Queen Esther and King Ahasuerus; Initialed 'BP' and dated 1662, worked…
sweeping back and arms; wood frame with black upholstery and two seperate neck roll cushions; four lion's paw feet, front…
Bench; narrow, of long form type with raked legs. Carved apron
arm chair, Chippendale style; solid urn-shaped splat supports boldly curved crest rail with carved shell ornament in center;…
very straight, tall back; seat moulded to resemble padded buttoned seat; elaborate geometric and geometricized organic…
side chair, one of a pair; Sheraton type; open garland and urn back; striped pink and green silk brocaded seat, with…
small; squared-off spindles on back and seat; thin, curved arms; front legs have forked hoof feet; painted with peacock…
imitation of Greek Klismos design; having 2 pieces laminated over extending crest rail upon continuing molded stiles which…
Piano, mahogany with casters, no key. Holiday Traditions, Chas. Drawing Room.
low, square stool with drooping seat; short "backrest" on 2 sides, with 2 vertical and 2 diagonal spindles
Armchair (4 of 4) by Royal Savonnerie Manufactory Chaillot Workshops
chest, New England oak and pine panelled; of a type popularly known as 'Connecticut Chests' and believed to have originated…
small writing desk having a circular floral pattern adorning the major surfaces (top, sides and front of door) with handles…
Looking Glass (c. 1800-1810) by Unknown Albany or New York City
Naturalistic wood form with four legs and four platforms
square seat of woven fibers; chair is painted in mostly gold, olive green, black; fruit and leaf design painted on chair…
low rectangular huang hua-li table; framed two-panel top with thin bead at top outer edge; relief carving of opposed dragons…
Doorway from the Isaac Gillet House, Painesville, Ohio by Jonathan Goldsmith and Lewis Firm
scalloped-edged apron and legs; ball near bottom of each leg
thin rectangular table; unadorned; feet emphasized; curved leg support reaches from under table top
Bracket Clock (last quarter 18th century) by James Tregent
Low red lacquer table with organic shaped legs; gold inlay in floral designs on edge of tabletop, apron and on legs
folding card table with detached top and removable drawer; dark finish; tapering legs; curved front; dome-shaped notches on…
Looking Glass (c. 1785–95) by Probably English and probably sold in New York by William Wilmerding
square chest, slightly tapered at bottom; two brass straps on exterior; four stop bail handles with circular back and…