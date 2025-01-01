This curated collection of antique silverware highlights the craftsmanship and beauty of sterling and silver-plated pieces from the 18th to early 20th centuries. From intricately engraved teapots and repoussé-decorated serving trays to delicate flatware, these objects reflect the aesthetic trends of their time, and the rituals of dining, hospitality, and ceremony. Featuring teapots, trays, flatware, and serving utensils, from Georgian symmetry to Victorian ornament and Art Nouveau detail.