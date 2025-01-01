gadrooned shaped rims, Coat of Arms of Sir Richard King, Admiral of the White https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7476399/gadrooned-shaped-rims-coat-arms-sir-richard-king-admiral-the-white Free Image from public domain license two-tiered square tower with movable flag on top on a base made of four wires extending to a square foot; each corner of the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7483222/image-trophy-furniture-walls Free Image from public domain license Tankard, Charles II, slightly tapering cylindrical body, engraved with contemporary armorials within a plume cartouche; cap… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7483132/image-public-domain-silver-scroll Free Image from public domain license Snuffbox (late 19th or 20th century) by Maker Unknown spurious https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770507/snuffbox-late-19th-20th-century-maker-unknown-spurious Free Image from public domain license porringer, large, with typical three perforation New York handle; family initials on base https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7461580/image-public-domain-family-united-states Free Image from public domain license gadrooned shaped rims, Coat of Arms of Sir Richard King, Admiral of the White; Holiday Traditions, Chas. Dining Room https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7476703/image-public-domain-food-plate Free Image from public domain license salver, pair of; lobed circular tray on three claw and ball feet; rim molded and chased with gadroon ornament; center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7461612/image-art-public-domain-food Free Image from public domain license Apostle Spoon: Saint Simon Zelotes (1625–1700) by Robert Jygges https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796299/apostle-spoon-saint-simon-zelotes-1625-1700-robert-jygges Free Image from public domain license bowl in the form of a flower; long, thin, stem-like handle; three-dimensional bud and small leaf at top of handle https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477159/image-flower-leaf-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Twelve Iced Beverage Spoons (1908–36) by George C Erickson https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771230/twelve-iced-beverage-spoons-1908-36-george-erickson Free Image from public domain license covered can, truncated octagonal shape with screw top with moveable ring handle https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7460806/covered-can-truncated-octagonal-shape-with-screw-top-with-moveable-ring-handle Free Image from public domain license tankard, with massive scrolled thumbpiece, device of brewers guild on front, makers mark on handle and Tudor rose inside… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7460187/image-rose-public-domain-mark Free Image from public domain license cylinder with crank-shaped handle at one end and wood finial at other end; large overall foliate and geometric decorations;… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7483450/image-paper-wood-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sugar Bowl and Cover (spurious) (late 19th early 20th century) by Purportedly John Newton https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772718/photo-image-art-public-domain-silver Free Image from public domain license Mustard Pot (blue glass liner) (1793/94) by Robert Hennell I https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793489/mustard-pot-blue-glass-liner-179394-robert-hennell Free Image from public domain license cut glass; horizontal lines at top; wave motif at center, sun motif at base; ridged rim https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477015/image-sun-public-domain-wave Free Image from public domain license with ribbed baluster stems and shaped circular screw-on bases https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7460042/with-ribbed-baluster-stems-and-shaped-circular-screw-on-bases Free Image from public domain license gadrooned shaped rims, Coat of Arms of Sir Richard King, Admiral of the White https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7476439/gadrooned-shaped-rims-coat-arms-sir-richard-king-admiral-the-white Free Image from public domain license two-handled silver bowl; drinking; shallow, with six vertical flutes forming shallow lobes with chased palm-leaf decoration;… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7460236/image-leaf-public-domain-palm Free Image from public domain license Two-Handled Cup and Cover (1686/87) by Maker s mark RG, star above and probably Roger Grange https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796421/photo-image-star-person-art Free Image from public domain license standing rooster with hinged wings; head removes to reveal 2nd lid, pierced with holes and topped with a small chicken https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7476263/image-art-public-domain-glass Free Image from public domain license Teapot (1730/31) by Maker s mark IE, star above and possibly John Edwards II or John Eckfourd II https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795931/photo-image-star-airplane-public-domain Free Image from public domain license