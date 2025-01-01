This curated collection showcases the beauty and skilled craftsmanship of antique glassware from the 18th to early 20th centuries. Each piece, from delicate stemware to intricately cut decanters and richly colored flasks, tells a story of both aesthetic refinement and technical mastery. Featuring hand-blown goblets, cut crystal decanters and etched tumblers. From the refined clarity of Georgian glass to the ornate brilliance of Victorian and Art Deco designs, these objects capture the elegance and artistry of a bygone era.