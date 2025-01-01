Large collection of illustrations by Lorenz Frølich (1820‑1908), Danish painter, graphic artist, etcher and illustrator. As a young boy he studied with painters such as Christen Købke, and Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg. He developed a style that combines influences from the Danish Golden Age, German Romanticism, and French academic style. The illustrations cover Nordic mythology, biblical scenes, fairy tale and children’s stories, some used for works by H. C. Andersen.