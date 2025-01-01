Vintage cartoon illustration by Robert Storm Petersen (1882–1949), Danish cartoonist, painter, writer, and humorist. His art often reflected everyday Danish life, featuring humorous portrayals of vagabonds, street characters, and absurd situations. Though known for light-hearted humor, his art also carried subtle social commentary and philosophical undertones. As a painter he was influenced by Expressionism and artists like Toulouse-Lautrec and Paul Klee, creating moody urban scenes, portraits, and colorful nightlife.