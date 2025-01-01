Large collection of vintage animal drawings from Die Säugthiere in Abbildungen nach der Natur mit Beschreibungen (The Mammals in Illustrations from Nature with Descriptions), a multi-volume zoological work published in the 19th century by German artists Georg August Goldfuss, Johann Andreas Wagener and Johann Christian Daniel von Schreber. This book is renowned for its scientifically accurate and artistically detailed illustrations of animals and the engravings capture the diversity of species.