Five-cent US Postal Currency, first issue, featuring Thomas Jefferson. Gold, silver and copper coins were horded at the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665342/image-art-vintage-gold Free Image from public domain license 90c Abraham Lincoln G Grill single (1869), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230375/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license 1c Post Office Department card plate proof. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700570/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Issued Half penny Postage Due stamp (1904) by Government Printer N Z and William Bock https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964123/image-paper-people-circle Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for two shillings and sixpence 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by James Fitzgerald Esq https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963994/image-cartoon-paper-people Free Image from public domain license Sheet of cinderellas, New Zealand tourism (1937) by Department of Tourist and Health Resorts https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964493/image-cartoon-paper-animal Free Image from public domain license Sheet of cinderellas, "Visit New Zealand" (1916) by New Zealand Railways https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964467/sheet-cinderellas-visit-new-zealand-1916-new-zealand-railways Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for five penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by James Fitzgerald Esq https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964112/image-cartoon-paper-animal Free Image from public domain license Cinderella, Christchurch Exhibition label No. 3 (1906) by Lyttelton Times Co https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963958/cinderella-christchurch-exhibition-label-no-1906-lyttelton-times Free Image from public domain license One shilling die proof for the proposed Railways Department stamp issue (1905) by Mr James Parsons https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964514/image-cartoon-paper-people Free Image from public domain license Cinderella, Christchurch Exhibition label No. 5 (1906) by Christchurch Press Company Ltd https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964142/image-paper-animal-bird Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for eight penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964157/unaccepted-design-for-eight-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for two penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by John Linzell Esq https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964103/unaccepted-design-for-two-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-john-linzell-esq Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for Half penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964114/unaccepted-design-for-half-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Issued one penny Postage Due stamp (1905) by Government Printer N Z and William Bock https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964122/image-paper-people-circle Free Image from public domain license 5c Washington New York postmaster provisional RHM signed single, National Stamp Collection https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847651/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for one penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by John Linzell Esq https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964132/unaccepted-design-for-one-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-john-linzell-esq Free Image from public domain license Two penny die proof for the proposed Railways Department stamp issue (1905) by Mr James Parsons https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964520/image-paper-pattern-people Free Image from public domain license Issued one penny 'Maori Art' Christchurch Exhibition stamp in claret (1906) by Government Printer N Z, Louis John Steele and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963934/image-paper-face-person Free Image from public domain license Issued five shillings 'Mount Cook' stamp (1898) by Waterlow and Sons Ltd, Edmund Luke and Mr Rapkin https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964084/image-paper-cloud-sky Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for one penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964030/unaccepted-design-for-one-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for five penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964158/unaccepted-design-for-five-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for one shilling 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963973/unaccepted-design-for-one-shilling-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for two and a half shillings 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by James Fitzgerald Esq https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964035/image-paper-sky-person Free Image from public domain license Issued Half penny 'Mount Cook' stamp in purple (1898) by Waterlow and Sons Ltd, Harold Young and Mr Rapkin https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963961/image-paper-pattern-person Free Image from public domain license Issued Half penny 'Collared Grey Fantail' Official stamp (1935) by Thomas De La Rue and Company Limited and James Fitzgerald… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964127/image-paper-animal-bird Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for six penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964097/unaccepted-design-for-six-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Issued one penny 'Penny Dominion' stamp overprinted with 'NIUE.' (1917) by Government Printer N Z, Perkins Bacon and Co and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963989/image-paper-face-person Free Image from public domain license Issued one shilling 'Kea and Kaka' stamp overprinted with 'PENRHYN / ISLAND. / Tahi Silingi.' (1903) by Waterlow and Sons… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964065/image-paper-animal-bird Free Image from public domain license Issued two shillings 'Milford Sound' stamp (1898) by Waterlow and Sons Ltd, Edmund Luke and Mr Rapkin https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964090/image-paper-person-postage-stamp Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for two and a half penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by John Linzell Esq https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964046/photo-image-paper-book-people Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for Half penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964094/unaccepted-design-for-half-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for four penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964105/unaccepted-design-for-four-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Issued five shillings 'Queen Victoria First Side-face' definitive stamp in grey (1878) by Government Printer N Z and William… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964017/image-paper-face-person Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for two penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963944/unaccepted-design-for-two-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Original artwork [ink] for one and a half penny 'Empire's Call' stamp. (1900) by James Nairn https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964179/image-cartoon-paper-face Free Image from public domain license Watercolour 'Essay' in black and white for 1898 pictorial two and a half penny stamp (1898) by William Bock https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964466/image-paper-face-frame Free Image from public domain license Watercolour 'Essay' in black and white by W.R. Bock for 1898 pictorial eight penny stamp (1898) by William Bock https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964444/image-pattern-person-art Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for two and a half penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964073/image-cartoon-paper-animal Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for two penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963946/unaccepted-design-for-two-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Issued two and a half penny 'Lake Wakatipu and Mount Earnslaw' stamp (1898) by Waterlow and Sons Ltd, Edmund Luke and A Hill https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9963971/image-paper-cloud-palm-tree Free Image from public domain license Watercolour 'Essay' in lake by W.R. Bock for 1898 pictorial one shilling stamp (1898) by William Bock https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964475/image-paper-animal-bird Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for three penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964034/unaccepted-design-for-three-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license Watercolour 'Essay' in green for 1898 pictorial two penny stamp (1898) by William Bock https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964486/image-plant-pattern-people Free Image from public domain license Issued two shillings 'Queen Victoria First Side-face' definitive stamp in deep rose (1878) by Government Printer N Z and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964059/image-rose-paper-face Free Image from public domain license Unaccepted design for one penny 1935 pictorial stamp (1931) by Stanley Beck https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964117/unaccepted-design-for-one-penny-1935-pictorial-stamp-1931-stanley-beck Free Image from public domain license 15c Abraham Lincoln re-issue single (1875) engraving art. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11234385/image-face-person-vintage Free Image from public domain license