A Thousand Grasses (Chigusa) (1900) by Kamisaka Sekka is a Japanese woodblock print book that beautifully depicts nature, landscapes, and decorative motifs. Sekka was one of the most prominent artists in twentieth-century Japan. Although he was born in a Samurai family, he eventually chose to become an artist. During a trip to Glasgow, he was exposed to Art Nouveau, which later influenced his works. Upon returning to Japan, he started to blend Western and traditional Japanese art by applying western methods to Japanese subject matter. Chigusa is celebrated as a pivotal work in Japanese modern design, it merges traditional aesthetics with a fresh, modern sensibility.