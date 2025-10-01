The Wiener Werkstätte (Vienna Workshop) was founded in 1903 by Josef Hoffmann, Koloman Moser, and Fritz Waerndorfer. It united artists and craftsmen to produce furniture, textiles, jewelry, ceramics, and graphics, emphasizing modern design, geometry, and fine craftsmanship, closely tied to the Vienna Secession. Though it closed in 1932, the Werkstätte strongly influenced later movements like Bauhaus and Art Deco.