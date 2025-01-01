Viennese types and street scenes: chestnut roast (around 1908) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677639/viennese-types-and-street-scenes-chestnut-roast-around-1908-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, artist on a Prater stage (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679095/the-wurstelprater-artist-prater-stage-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, two women and two men in conversation (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679070/photo-image-art-man-vintage Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, couple embracing (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678983/the-wurstelprater-couple-embracing-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, Praterringelspiel (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679097/the-wurstelprater-praterringelspiel-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, Iglau Nurse with child (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678995/the-wurstelprater-iglau-nurse-with-child-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Young audience in the Punch and Judy show (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679118/young-audience-the-punch-and-judy-show-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, women and men in the inn garden (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679011/the-wurstelprater-women-and-men-the-inn-garden-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Painter with easel surrounded by curious people (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568276/painter-with-easel-surrounded-curious-people-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, artists on a stage (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679051/the-wurstelprater-artists-stage-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, candy stand (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679055/the-wurstelprater-candy-stand-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Group of men sitting in front of an inn (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568291/group-men-sitting-front-inn-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, girls playing the carousel (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678946/the-wurstelprater-girls-playing-the-carousel-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, children in the Punch and Judy show (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679099/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, kiss on the hand (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678964/the-wurstelprater-kiss-the-hand-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, sleeping in the inn garden (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678967/the-wurstelprater-sleeping-the-inn-garden-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, man with women in conversation (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678965/the-wurstelprater-man-with-women-conversation-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, a soldier with his wife (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678986/the-wurstelprater-soldier-with-his-wife-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Im Wurstelprater, folklore orchestra in a Prater inn (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679050/wurstelprater-folklore-orchestra-prater-inn-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Prater, man with scales in an inn garden (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679052/the-prater-man-with-scales-inn-garden-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Street Scene with a Market Woman (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679175/street-scene-with-market-woman-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Two men in front of the shop window of the magazine Interessantes Blatt (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568308/photo-image-newspaper-art-man Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater;Woman and man in conversation (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679005/the-wurstelpraterwoman-and-man-conversation-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, audience in the Punch and Judy show (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678984/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license A group of men in front of a billboard (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679199/group-men-front-billboard-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, family outing (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679074/the-wurstelprater-family-outing-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, artist on a Prater stage (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678992/the-wurstelprater-artist-prater-stage-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Four men sitting on a bench in front of a photo shop (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568311/four-men-sitting-bench-front-photo-shop-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Service man shows a woman the way (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568281/service-man-shows-woman-the-way-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, man in the inn garden (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679093/the-wurstelprater-man-the-inn-garden-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Viennese guys and street pictures: market scene (around 1908) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677608/viennese-guys-and-street-pictures-market-scene-around-1908-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, the lady without abdomen (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679113/the-wurstelprater-the-lady-without-abdomen-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Viennese Types and Street Scenes: Maids and Soldiers (around 1908) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677609/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license In the Prater, men and women on a walk (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679049/the-prater-men-and-women-walk-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, at the Schlaghammer (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679111/the-wurstelprater-the-schlaghammer-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, in front of a Prater inn (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679080/the-wurstelprater-front-prater-inn-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Street scene with coachman and horse (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568320/street-scene-with-coachman-and-horse-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Viennese Types and Street Scenes: Fiacre (around 1908) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677599/viennese-types-and-street-scenes-fiacre-around-1908-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, In the Realm of Illusion (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678978/the-wurstelprater-the-realm-illusion-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Viennese types and street scenes: market scene (around 1908) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677606/viennese-types-and-street-scenes-market-scene-around-1908-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, Praterringelspiel (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679106/the-wurstelprater-praterringelspiel-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Man in uniform studying a timetable (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679156/man-uniform-studying-timetable-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, man and woman in conversation (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679091/the-wurstelprater-man-and-woman-conversation-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, audience in the Punch and Judy show (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678943/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, artists on a Prater stage (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679116/the-wurstelprater-artists-prater-stage-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, at the Schlaghammer (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678985/the-wurstelprater-the-schlaghammer-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license People look in the window of a delicatessen (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679176/people-look-the-window-delicatessen-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, family outing (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679058/the-wurstelprater-family-outing-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Man reads newspaper in coffee house (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11568265/man-reads-newspaper-coffee-house-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, boy on a carousel (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679056/the-wurstelprater-boy-carousel-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Zwei Männer im Gespräch vor einem Fiaker (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679150/zwei-manner-gesprach-vor-einem-fiaker-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Viennese Types and Street Scenes: Policeman (around 1908) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677616/viennese-types-and-street-scenes-policeman-around-1908-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Three men seated in front of an inn (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679196/three-men-seated-front-inn-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, men drinking beer (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679071/the-wurstelprater-men-drinking-beer-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, woman with men in conversation (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678971/the-wurstelprater-woman-with-men-conversation-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, showmen on a stage (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679053/the-wurstelprater-showmen-stage-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license In the Wurstelprater, young audience (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679029/the-wurstelprater-young-audience-1905-1911-emil-mayer Free Image from public domain license Man looking at medals in front of a shop window, Vienna (1905–1911) by Emil Mayer https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11679138/photo-image-art-man-vintage Free Image from public domain license