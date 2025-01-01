Brüder Kohn KG was an Austrian furniture manufacturer founded in 1849 by Jacob Kohn and his son Josef Kohn in Vienna. The company became a leading producer of bentwood furniture and was known for its elegantly designed printed catalogs, advertisements, and promotional materials, which showcased collaborations with Wiener Werkstätte designers like Josef Hoffmann and Koloman Moser. The company became especially prominent during the Vienna Secession and Art Nouveau movements, and the collaborations resulted in iconic pieces that exemplified the fusion of industrial production and avant-garde design.