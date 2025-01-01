The Matson Photo Service was a photographic studio based in Jerusalem, founded in the early 20th century by G. Eric and Edith Matson. The studio evolved from the American Colony Photo Department, a collective established in the late 19th century by an ecumenical Christian community dedicated to humanitarian work and cultural documentation. They captured a visual record of daily life, religious practices, architecture, landscapes, and archaeological sites across Palestine and the broader Middle East during a period of profound political and social change. Their work provides a unique perspective on the region during the early years of the State of Israel. Today, it is preserved and made publicly accessible by the Library of Congress, serving as a vital historical and cultural resource.