Explore incredible ornamental patterns by Owen Jones (1809–1874), a British architect and one of the most influential design theorists of the 19th century. Owen traveled to many ancient cities throughout Europe and the Middle East collecting inspirational ornamental designs. The result is one of the finest graphic design books ever produced, The Grammar of Ornament, assembling exquisite vintage traditional patterns and ornamental designs, and Examples of Chinese Ornament: selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections. From our own original chromolithographic antique book, we have assembled our high-resolution digital version of these artworks, they are also available as editable templates, seamless patterns, and transparent PNG element.