Henri Matisse's The Venetian Blinds (Les Persiennes) (1919) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006867/henri-matisses-the-venetian-blinds-les-persiennes-1919 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's The Dessert: Harmony in Red (The Red Room) (1908) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769382/henri-matisses-the-dessert-harmony-red-the-red-room-1908 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Red Madras Headdress (Le Madras rouge) (1907) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006875/henri-matisses-red-madras-headdress-le-madras-rouge-1907 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's La glace sans tain (The Blue Window) (1913) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769423/henri-matisses-glace-sans-tain-the-blue-window-1913 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Blue Still Life (Nature morte bleue) (1907) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006897/henri-matisses-blue-still-life-nature-morte-bleue-1907 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Three Sisters with Grey Background (Les Trois soeurs sur fond gris) (1917) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006889/image-background-people-art Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Le Bonheur de vivre, also called The Joy of Life (1905-1906) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24015254/henri-matisses-bonheur-vivre-also-called-the-joy-life-1905-1906 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Young Woman before an Aquarium (Jeune fille devant un aquarium) (1921-1922) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24015165/image-people-fish-art Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Chinese Casket (Le Coffret chinois) (1922) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24015339/henri-matisses-chinese-casket-le-coffret-chinois-1922 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Studio with Goldfish (L'Atelier aux poissons rouges) (1912) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006873/henri-matisses-studio-with-goldfish-latelier-aux-poissons-rouges-1912 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Still Life with Gourds (Nature morte aux coloquintes) (1916) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006891/henri-matisses-still-life-with-gourds-nature-morte-aux-coloquintes-1916 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Portrait de la famille du peintre (Painter's Family) (1911) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769407/henri-matisses-portrait-famille-peintre-painters-family-1911 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Interior with Two Figures, Open Window (Intérieur avec deux figures, fenêtre ouverte) (1921-1922) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006591/image-palm-trees-light Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Domino Players (Les Joueuses de dominos) (1921) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006598/henri-matisses-domino-players-les-joueuses-dominos-1921 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Three Sisters and "The Rose Marble Table" (Les Trois soeurs à "La Table de marbre rose") (1917) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006603/image-rose-people-art Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Notre-Dame, (A Glimpse of Notre Dame in the Late Afternoon) (1902) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769341/image-art-buildings-matisse Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Young Girl on a Balcony over the Ocean (Jeune fille au balcon sur la mer) (1918) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006893/image-wooden-shadows-people Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Woman and Screen (La Femme au paravent) (1919) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24006895/henri-matisses-woman-and-screen-la-femme-paravent-1919 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Les Capucines (Nasturtiums with The Dance II) (1910) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769426/henri-matisses-les-capucines-nasturtiums-with-the-dance-ii-1910 Free Image from public domain license Henri Matisse's Seated Nude, Seen from the Behind (1913) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24016427/henri-matisses-seated-nude-seen-from-the-behind-1913 Free Image from public domain license