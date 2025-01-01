Henri Matisse (1869–1954) was a French painter, sculptor, and printmaker, widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Known for his bold use of color and fluid, expressive forms, he emerged as a leading figure of Fauvism, a movement that emphasized vibrant, non-naturalistic color. Throughout his career, Matisse explored diverse styles and techniques, creating work that focused on harmony, simplicity, and emotional expression, leaving a lasting impact on modern art.