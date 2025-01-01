Félix Vallotton (1865–1925) was a Swiss-born painter, printmaker, and writer who became a key member of the Paris-based Nabi movement. Known for his sharp, atmospheric woodcuts, he pioneered a bold graphic style that influenced modern printmaking and journalism. Vallotton’s work often featured stark contrasts, psychological tension, and scenes of everyday life, revealing subtle social critique. Alongside his prints, he produced portraits, interiors, and still lifes, contributing significantly to early 20th-century modern art.