William Merritt Chase (1849–1916) was an American painter and influential art teacher known for his leadership in promoting American Impressionism. Trained in Europe, he brought techniques of modern painting back to the United States, becoming celebrated for his lively portraits, luxurious studio interiors, and luminous outdoor scenes. Chase founded several art schools, including the Chase School of Art in New York (later Parsons School of Design), and taught a generation of notable American artists, making him a central figure in shaping American art at the turn of the 20th century.