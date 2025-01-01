Actiniae–Seeanemonen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2266606/free-illustration-image-art-animals-nature Free Image from public domain license Leptomedusae–Faltenquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2272232/free-illustration-image-sea-vintage-jellyfish Free Image from public domain license Different types of mollusks illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324799/free-illustration-image-shell-persian-vintage-shells Free Image from public domain license Ascidiae–Seescheiden from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2266608/free-illustration-image-haeckel-vintage-nature Free Image from public domain license Crimson Crawfish (Palemon Ornatum) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324909/free-illustration-image-lobster-shrimp-sea Free Image from public domain license Unidentified Fish (1737–1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230178/image-paper-texture-art Free Image from public domain license Siphonophorae–Staatsquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2272229/free-illustration-image-ernst-haeckel-sea-vintage Free Image from public domain license Thalamophora–Kammerlinge from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2266755/free-illustration-image-ernst-haeckel-sea-vintage Free Image from public domain license Leaping Brook Trout chromolithograph (1874) by Samuel Kilbourne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332981/free-illustration-image-vintage-fish-fishing Free Image from public domain license Discomedusae–Schweibenquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2268456/free-illustration-image-vintage-ernst-haeckel Free Image from public domain license Callistoctopus macropus (White-spotted Octopus) from the Mediterranean Sea (1896). Original public domain image from Digital… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404845/image-art-vintage-illustration Free Image from public domain license Asteridea–Seesterne from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2272221/free-illustration-image-sea-starfish-vintage Free Image from public domain license Unidentified Fish (1737–1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230378/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Stephoidea–Ringelstrahlinge from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2273551/free-illustration-image-ernst-haeckel-vintage-animals Free Image from public domain license Melethallia–Gesellige Algetten from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2272362/free-illustration-image-biology-ernst-haeckel-nature Free Image from public domain license Tortoise (1789), vintage animal illustration by James Heath. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405306/image-art-vintage-illustration-animal Free Image from public domain license Red Drum chromolithograph (1878) by Samuel Kilbourne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333152/free-illustration-image-sea-water-fish Free Image from public domain license A coral reef in the Red Sea. Colour line block after E. Haeckel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953260/coral-reef-the-red-sea-colour-line-block-after-haeckel Free Image from public domain license Portunua pelagicus (Blue Crab) (1737–1770) vintage sea animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9418966/image-art-watercolors-vintage Free Image from public domain license Thuroidea–Gurkensterne from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by EErnst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2266686/free-illustration-image-star-sea-ernst-haeckel Free Image from public domain license Tasmanian Giant Crab, Pseudocarcinus gigas (1889 - 1890) chromolithograph by John James Wild. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546894/image-art-vintage-cartoon Free Image from public domain license Porbeagle, female (1836 - 1857) chromolithograph art by Wilhelm von Wright. Original public domain image from Finnish… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700349/image-background-watercolour-vintage Free Image from public domain license Japanese lobster (1615–1868) from Album of Sketches by Katsushika Hokusai and His Disciples. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642789/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Volcano limpet snail painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6325247/image-aesthetic-watercolor-vintage Free Image from public domain license Greenland: above, indigenous fish including seals; centre, three different whales; below, whale fisher in their attire.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952510/image-cartoon-person-art Free Image from public domain license Angel fish (1837–1913) by James Carter Beard. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627231/image-watercolor-art-gradient Free Image from public domain license Carp Leaping Out of Water (right of a pair of Carps) (1777) by Tsukioka Settei. Original public domain image from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660552/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The American Lobster: A Study of its Habits and Development (1895) by HERRICK and Francis Hobart. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642459/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Haeckel Actiniae (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414952/image-vintage-illustration-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Unidentified Fish (1737–1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230290/image-art-vintage-illustration Free Image from public domain license A cat dressed as a woman tapping the head of an octopus (1798–1861), vintage Japanese illustration by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230639/image-art-vintage-japanese Free Image from public domain license A tidal pool with familiar marine animals. Colour line block after Muchter. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952420/tidal-pool-with-familiar-marine-animals-colour-line-block-after-muchter Free Image from public domain license A sperm whale attacks a giant squid. Colour line block after A. Twidle. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969015/sperm-whale-attacks-giant-squid-colour-line-block-after-twidle Free Image from public domain license Greetings from Stuart, Florida, sailfish center of the world (1930–1945) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184928/image-texture-arts-vintage Free Image from public domain license A coral reef in the Red Sea. Colour line block after E. Haeckel. Original public domain image from Wellcome Collection.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16128517/image-animal-ocean-art Free Image from public domain license A whale being speared with harpoons by fishermen in the Arctic sea. Engraving by A. M. Fournier after E. Traviès. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964725/image-cartoon-person-art Free Image from public domain license Hokusai's Carp Swimming by Water Weeds (1831), vintage Japanese fish illustration. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229711/image-art-vintage-japanese Free Image from public domain license Yellowtail and Rockfish (1835-1839), Japanese fish illustration by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405350/image-art-vintage-illustration-animal Free Image from public domain license Hokusai's Large Lobster (1800-15). Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661050/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese lobster (1615–1868) from Album of Sketches by Katsushika Hokusai and His Disciples. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660614/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lobster and Abalone (1880) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642423/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lobster and common hepatica (1862) by Asai Koei. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642852/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sharks: six figures of two varieties, including details of the mouths of each example. Chromolithograph by F. Gerasch after… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965173/image-sea-animal-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lobster on a Piece of Charcoal (1780–1850) by Totoya Hokkei. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660531/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license A Bowhead whale resting on a sandbank. Chromolithograph by F. Gerasch after A. Gerasch, 1860/1880. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951623/image-art-sea-animal Free Image from public domain license Sea turtle with eggs (1683ñ1749) print in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851528/image-art-vintage-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Crayfish (1830) by Yamada Hogyoku. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642467/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license A rock beauty, a black angel fish, a blue angel fish and a french angel fish swimming in the sea. Colour line block after a… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963773/image-angel-sea-animal Free Image from public domain license The Sea Bear from Zoological sketches (1861-1867) by Joseph Wolf and Philip Lutley Sclater. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594758/image-animals-bird-ocean Free Image from public domain license A narwhal, a common whale and a pike-headed whale. Etching by J Scott, ca 1812, after S Edwards. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970060/image-cartoon-sea-animal Free Image from public domain license Whale 1, Edo period (18th-19th century) illustrated by Daderot. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184761/image-art-illustration-animal Free Image from public domain license The Rock Fish (Perca venenosa) (published 1754) by Mark Catesby https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020721/the-rock-fish-perca-venenosa-published-1754-mark-catesby Free Image from public domain license Zoological Society of London: a seal. Coloured etching by W. Panormo. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952719/zoological-society-london-seal-coloured-etching-panormo Free Image from public domain license A beaked whale blowing a fountain of water through its snout. Coloured engraving, ca 1815. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951896/image-cartoon-art-sea Free Image from public domain license The Croker (Perca undulata) (published 1731-1743) by Mark Catesby https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017899/the-croker-perca-undulata-published-1731-1743-mark-catesby Free Image from public domain license A stranded whale is examined by two fishermen. Engraving by A. M. Fournier after E. Traviès. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967036/image-cartoon-person-art Free Image from public domain license Above, a beluga whale; below, a porpoise. Coloured etching. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966708/above-beluga-whale-below-porpoise-coloured-etching Free Image from public domain license Two walrusses lying on a shore in a polar landscape. Coloured wood engraving by J. W. Whimper. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952427/image-cartoon-person-art Free Image from public domain license Two veil goldfish (1926) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/436469/vintage-oriental-goldfish Free Image from public domain license Discomedusae–Scheibenquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271892/free-illustration-image-jellyfish-vintage-animal Free Image from public domain license Great Barrier Reef Fishes from The Great Barrier Reef of Australia (1893) by William Saville-Kent (1845-1908). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/414419/great-barrier-reef-fishes Free Image from public domain license Colourful and surreal illustrations of fishes found in Moluccas (Indonesia) and the East Indies by Louis Renard (1678 -1746)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/261047/colorful-fishes Free Image from public domain license Discomedusae–Schweibenquallen from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2266687/free-illustration-image-jellyfish-vintage-haeckel Free Image from public domain license Bowhead Whale Whale Original Antique Ocean Marine Mammal Handcolored Sealife Lithograph. Digitally enhanced from our own… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431432/vintage-whale-poster Free Image from public domain license 3. Blue crab (Lupa decanta) illustration from Zoology of New York (1842–1844) by James Ellsworth De Kay. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329387/vintage-blue-crab-poster Free Image from public domain license Sea Cucumbers, Coral, Octopus, Starfish, Squid and Other Sea Creatures (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109378/free-illustration-image-sea-octopus-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Eighty-eight Fish (19th century) by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660887/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Whale from Natural History Pictures of the Mammals (1824) by Heinrich Rudolf Schinz. Digitally enhanced from our own… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431434/vintage-whale-poster Free Image from public domain license L’Histoire Générale des Voyages (1747-1780) by an unknown artist, a collage of colorful rare exotic fish. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431489/vintage-exotic-fish-poster Free Image from public domain license Different types of fishes illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876) Digitally enhanced from our own 1892… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/324259/vintage-fish-poster Free Image from public domain license Colourful and surreal illustrations of fishes found in Moluccas (Indonesia) and the East Indies by Louis Renard (1678 -1746)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/260967/colorful-fishes Free Image from public domain license Talamophora–Kammerlinge from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2273591/free-illustration-image-sea-ernst-haeckel-poster Free Image from public domain license Northern Red Snapper chromolithograph (n.d.) by Samuel Kilbourne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2332490/free-illustration-image-sea-fish-coral Free Image from public domain license Russell's Sting Ray (Trygon Russellii) from Illustrations of Indian Zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329925/vintage-stingray-poster Free Image from public domain license Sea turtle, Cheloniidae (1596–1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/561676/sea-turtle-vintage-style Free Image from public domain license Miyamoto no Musashi Attacking the Giant Whale. Its markings clearly identify it as a North Pacific right whale. Artist's… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013461/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license The ukiyo-e illustration of fish and clams by Mochizuki Gyokusen, drawn in the year 1891. Digitally enhanced from our own… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/428174/ukiyo-e-illustration-fish Free Image from public domain license Histoire Generale des Voyages (1767) by J V Schley, a collage of colorful rare exotic fish. Digitally enhanced from our own… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431478/vintage-exotic-fish-poster Free Image from public domain license Copepoda–Ruderkrebse from Kunstformen der Natur (1904) by Ernst Haeckel. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271893/free-illustration-image-vintage-animals-copepoda Free Image from public domain license Lobster by anonymous (1560–1585). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/843231/vintage-lobster-drawing Free Image from public domain license A Crab, a pair of crab claws and two turtle shells by Johann Gustav Hoch (1716–1779). Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2088671/crab-and-turtle-shells-johann-gustav-hoch Free Image from public domain license Colourful and surreal illustrations of fishes found in Moluccas (Indonesia) and the East Indies by Louis Renard (1678 -1746)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/261041/colorful-fishes Free Image from public domain license Turtles, Muskrat, and Shells (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107992/free-illustration-image-turtle-shell-sea Free Image from public domain license Gangetic Platanista (Platanista Gangetica) from Illustrations of Indian zoology (1830-1834) by John Edward Gray (1800-1875).… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329679/south-asian-river-dolphin Free Image from public domain license Different types of Squids illustration from Zoology of New York (1842–1844) by James Ellsworth De Kay. Original from The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/329477/vintage-squids-poster Free Image from public domain license Antique Sword fish drawn by Fe. Clarke (1849-1899). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9156/free-illustration-image-fish-swordfish-sea Free Image from public domain license Largemouth Bass chromolithograph (1879) by Samuel Kilbourne. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333161/free-illustration-image-fish-painting-samuel-kilbourne Free Image from public domain license