Curated
Anders Zorn
Anders Zorn (1860–1920) was a Swedish painter and printmaker known for his confident brushwork and mastery of light. Trained in Stockholm, he gained international recognition for his portraits, nudes, and scenes of everyday life. His work combines technical brilliance with strong ties to Swedish culture and tradition.
676 results