Butterfly & moth painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. American entomology, or Descriptions of the insects of North America (ca. 1824–1828) print in high resolution by Thomas Say. Boven- en onderaanzicht van een vlinder by Georgius Jacobus Johannes van Os (1782–1861). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Collection of hand drawings of butterflies illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Different types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Collection of moths illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Butterfly pochoir pattern in Art Nouveau oriental style. Original from our own 1914 edition of Samarkande: 20 Compositions. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Bouquet of Flowers with a Butterfly in high resolution by William van Leen (1763–1825). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Subalpine warbler and eggs, strawberry, Red Admiral, wasp cocoon, ants and cocoons from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne. Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Green birdwing (Ornithoptera priamus) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Red Currant from Choix des plus belles fleurs (1827) by Pierre-Joseph Redouté. Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Fly, Caterpillar, Pear, and Centipede from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596). Bougainvillea flower painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Spotted flycatcher and eggs, bramble and Purple Emperor and longhorned beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne. Channel billed toucan bird painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. The Dark Veinlet from The Butterflies and Moths of America Part 3 (1862) published by Louis Prang & Co. Original from The New York Public Library. Insects and Fruits (1660–1665) by Jan van Kessel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. The 18th century illustration of a black and white mottled bird on tulip stem with daffodils and butterflies. Original from The Rijksmuseum. The 18th century illustration of a European green woodpecker on a branch with rose and forget me nots. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Hummingbird painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Collection of butterflies illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Butterfly painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Attacus Atlas Moth (Attacus Aurora) illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). "Every man with an idea has at least two or three followers" Brooks Atkinson (1974) by Ken White. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies pattern (1925) art deco from Papillons. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Collection of moths illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Northern Wheatear, Cowberry and Silver-washed Fritillary and Long-legged Fly from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne. Chard Leaves and Red Winged Grasshopper from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of Calligraphy (1561–1596). Different types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Different types of butterfly illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. The 18th century illustration of a bird perched on a branch which bears a pear, red and white blossoms, and leaves with a butterfly. Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). The 18th century illustration of a brown bird with red head on carnation stem with butterflies. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Different types of moths illustrated by Charles Dessalines D' Orbigny (1806-1876). Digitally enhanced from our own 1892 edition. Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Butterfly & moth painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Versicolored barbet bird painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Cattleya orchids painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. E.A. Séguy's Papillons (1925) butterfly illustration in vintage style. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Thaumalea Amherstiae (1850–1883) print in high resolution by John Gould and Henry Constantine Richter. Original from The New York Public Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Japanese woodblock. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Rose Bush and Butterfly by Mary Altha Nims (1817–1907). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. All Kinds of Butterflies, Vol.1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Larks painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Caterpillar painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Caterpillar painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Chinese insect drawing of five butterflies, a beetle, caterpillar and a grasshopper from the 18th century. Original from The Rijksmuseum. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Aesthetic butterflies and moth painting. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies pattern (1925) art deco from Papillons. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Abstract butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies). Blue Butterflies and Pomegranate (1705-1771), vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian; Engraver: Joseph Mulder. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies pattern (1925) art deco from Papillons. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies (1925) insect illustration. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Lacquer paintings of various subjects: Butterflies (1881) by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Spotted pardalote bird painting. Digitally enhanced from our own 1842 edition of Le Jardin Des Plantes by Paul Gervais. Atlas Moth (1758), vintage insect illustration by George Edwards. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. E.A. Séguy's vintage butterflies pattern (1925) art nouveau from Papillons. Original public domain image from Biodiversity Heritage Library. IBM, "Every man with an idea has at least two or three followers" Brooks Atkinson (1974) poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. In search of flowers for Taylor's Premium Cologne (1870–1900) chromolithograph art by Walter A. Taylor. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Great Blue Butterflies and Red Fruits (1705-1771), vintage botanical illustration by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Shibata Zeshin's Red Berry Plant and Butterfly (1807-1891). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Tiger Moth card from the Butterflies and Moths of America series (1862–69), vintage butterfly illustration. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Equites Achivi Machaon Swallowtail (ca. 1820–1839) painting in high resolution by William Wood Thackara. Original from the Library of Congress. Kubota Shunman's Vijf vlinders (1890-1900) vintage butterflies illustration. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Equites Achivi Machaon Swallowtail (ca. 1820–1839) painting in high resolution by William Wood Thackara. Original from the Library of Congress. Lacquer Paintings of Various Subjects: Butterflies (1881) by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the MET Museum. Monarch Butterfly (Danais Archippus). Digitally enhanced from our own publication of Moths and butterflies of the United States. The Fairy Queen Takes an Airy Drive in a Light Carriage, a Twelve–in–hand, drawn by Thoroughbred Butterflies (1870) by Richard Doyle. Woman with a Butterfly at a Pond with Two Swans (1894) by Jan Toorop. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Gentiana Acaulis by Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840). Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Insects and Flowers (Qing dynasty ca. 1644–1911) by Ju Lian. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Soldanella, Amazon angel, net-winged beetle and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768) painting in high resolution. Flower Arrangements, Peacock, Butterflies, and Insect from Mira Calligraphiae Monumenta or The Model Book of