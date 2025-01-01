Fashion Plate, 'Promenade Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' (1825), vintage Victorian woman illustration by Rudolph… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230740/image-person-art-cartoon Free Image from public domain license Society maid, no. 2 (1908), vintage Victorian woman illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230765/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Poster for Pennsylvania Railroad. Atlantic City (1936) chromolithograph by Edward Mason Eggleston. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11016653/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Alphonse Mucha's Flirt (1895-1900), vintage couple illustration. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230423/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license The City Beautiful, Pennsylvania Railroad poster (1937) chromolithograph by Edward Mason Eggleston. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11016103/image-face-person-vintage Free Image from public domain license Quarterly report of metropolitan fashions. Summer (1895), Victorian era women's fashion illustration. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230126/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Prang's American Chromos (1874) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546858/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Souls for Sale poster (1923) chromolithograph by Goldwyn Pictures. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067702/image-face-person-vintage Free Image from public domain license Collier's. "Fore!" (1908), vintage man illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from Digital… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065289/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Projet de robe, été, l'accroche-coeur (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314318/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Fashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' (1825), vintage Victorian woman illustration by Rudolph… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230771/image-person-art-cartoon Free Image from public domain license Quarterly report of metropolitan fashions. Winter (1895), Victorian era women's fashion illustration. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229701/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Why not books? (1920), vintage woman reading illustration by Ethel Taylor. Original public domain image from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064883/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Portrait of a Young Woman (1567), vintage woman illustration by Steven van der Meulen. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230703/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Woman in black evening dress (1901), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230311/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Josephine Baker (1927), vintage woman illustration by Leon Clement & Co. Lithography. Original public domain image from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414469/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Philip hill manufacturer of presidential campaign capes & caps philadelphia for presidential campaign (1868). Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631661/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Man swinging golf club (1915), vintage illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain image from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230163/image-person-art-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Quarterly report of metropolitan fashions. Herbst (1895), Victorian era women's fashion illustration. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229744/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Mitt (c. 1935–1942) by Lillian Causey. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366023/free-illustration-image-woman-accessory-antique Free Image from public domain license Projet de robe, février: la sirène. (1924). Original public domain image from The Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314364/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Art Goût Beauté, Winter (1927-1928) by N.V.F. Collée & Co's Rotterdam: Jean Patou. Original public domain image from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314315/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Four women in an interior (1931) fashion illustration in high resolution by Dupouy-Magnin, Mirande, Joseph Paquin and Maggy… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315659/free-illustration-image-vintage-woman-painting-fashion-art Free Image from public domain license Part of a sketchbook (1854-1905) drawing art by Albert Edelfelt. Original public domain image from The Finnish National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493521/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Girls (1865-1909) chromolithograph by Clyde Fitch. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546974/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Très Parisien, No. 7: Création de la Maison RéVILLON & Ci (1924) chromolithograph. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546731/image-face-hand-person Free Image from public domain license Casino de Paris - Josephine Baker (1930) chromolithograph art by Zig. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493409/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Poster for Pennsylvania Railroad. Atlantic City (1936) chromolithograph by Edward Mason Eggleston. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543434/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Cover of the fashion magazine (1931) fashion illustration in high resolution by Delovincourt. Original from the Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309044/free-illustration-image-woman-vintage-vintage-magazine Free Image from public domain license Young man in gray suit smoking a pipe and looking at a dog (1906) by John E. Sheridan. Original public domain image from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627320/image-art-gradient-vintage Free Image from public domain license Women by the beach (1930–1945), vintage postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407520/image-people-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Collier's, the national weekly, the first tee (1912), golfing woman illustration by Edward Penfield. Original public domain… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407280/image-paper-person-art Free Image from public domain license New Masses (1926) by Frank Walts. Public domain image from the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8311266/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Au Revoir (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822651/free-illustration-image-art-deco-party Free Image from public domain license The century, midsummer holiday number (1895), vintage woman illustration by Louis J. Rhead. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230545/image-flower-person-book Free Image from public domain license "March, apply lipstick", from the series the Collection of New Ukiyo-e Beauties (Shin-ukiyoe bijin awase). Wood block print https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975368/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Violet (1907) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627656/image-flowers-watercolor-art Free Image from public domain license The Fashion Magazine as Temptress, Femina (1928). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894311/free-illustration-image-vintage-pink-fashion Free Image from public domain license Men wearing a variety of clothing styles and fashions (1910) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493398/image-people-art-cartoon Free Image from public domain license Les Dessous Elegants Mars, page 32 cut A (1910) drawing. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546902/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license John C. Fisher's stupendous musical production, The silver slipper by Owen Hall & Leslie Stuart, authors of Florodora (1902)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493551/image-person-art-cartoon Free Image from public domain license Lillian Gish (1937) drawing by Eric Pape. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543978/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Harper's Bazaar (1913), vintage fashion magazine cover illustration by Etienne Drian. Original public domain image from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11063789/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Aesthetic vintage woman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543929/image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license La Dame Aux Camélias (1896) by Alphonse Mucha. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314351/image-flower-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Japanese woman (1798-1861) vintage ukiyo-e style by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648333/image-flower-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Afternoon dress topped with pink crepe (1926) fashion illustration in high resolution by Gustav Beer, Brandt and Drecoll.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315690/free-illustration-image-fashion-clothing Free Image from public domain license Advertisement for fabrics (1931) fashion illustration in high resolution. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315681/free-illustration-image-vintage-fashion Free Image from public domain license Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366725/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-art Free Image from public domain license Cover of the fashion magazine Art-Goût-Beauté (1928) fashion illustration in high resolution by Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309057/free-illustration-image-painting-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license L'Eau (1917–1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2820164/free-illustration-image-vintage-book-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Sketches taken in Couture (1931) fashion illustration in high resolution by Dupouy-Magnin, Jane Regny, Bernard & Cie and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309042/free-illustration-image-vintage-print-vintage-magazine-art Free Image from public domain license Southern California. (1963) girl in Sante Fe bathing suit poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628530/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license A row of daisies (1905). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314244/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license "A good drive" No. 44 (1903). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314200/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Coquette (1905) by Gray Lith. Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627101/image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Twee japonnen van Doeuillet (1921) by Pierre Morgue, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894173/free-illustration-image-dog-fashion Free Image from public domain license Aphrodite–In the gardens of the Goddess (1914) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin Gazette du Bon Ton.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894068/image-artwork-garden-charles-martin Free Image from public domain license Woman in a pink tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894271/free-illustration-image-pink-fashion-woman Free Image from public domain license Le Jour et la Nuit (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822653/free-illustration-image-vintage-woman Free Image from public domain license Au Lido Plate no.14 (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821815/free-illustration-image-vintage-beach Free Image from public domain license La belle indolente (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2838978/free-illustration-image-parrot-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821665/free-illustration-image-vintage-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821658/free-illustration-image-fashion-pattern-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Falbalas et Fanfreluches (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2839209/free-illustration-image-art-deco-fashion-woman Free Image from public domain license View of the stage and orchestra pit of the Opera-Comique (1924) fashion illustration in high resolution by Edward Henry… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315667/free-illustration-image-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Three women in profile (1890-1900) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Public Institution Paris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107962/free-illustration-image-vintage-woman-painting-antique Free Image from public domain license Lady in modern Manchu costume illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4072069/illustration-image-watercolor-art-green Free Image from public domain license La Merveilleuse au Palais Royal (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2826074/free-illustration-image-art-deco-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Langs de Missouri (1923) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822654/free-illustration-image-art-canoe-america Free Image from public domain license Seated woman and cherub (1929) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822583/free-illustration-image-art-deco-vintage-fashion Free Image from public domain license Chinese Empress costume. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4078219/illustration-image-watercolor-art-blue Free Image from public domain license Ancient lady costume. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4072097/illustration-image-watercolor-art-pink Free Image from public domain license Spectacles with Green Lenses (c. 1936) by Herbert Marsh. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367233/free-illustration-image-cc0-accessory-antique Free Image from public domain license Mittens (c. 1940) by Ethel Dougan. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3365931/free-illustration-image-accessory-antique-apparel Free Image from public domain license Woman's Shoe (1935–1942) by Carl Schutz. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367230/free-illustration-image-lace-vintage-accessory Free Image from public domain license Hat (ca. 1941) by Juanita Donahoo. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3361352/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-apparel Free Image from public domain license Southern Italian Woman Dressed for Church (1885–1888) by Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366739/free-illustration-image-artwork-antique-apparel Free Image from public domain license Woman's head (1931) fashion illustration in high resolution. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315672/free-illustration-image-painting-vintage-antique-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Woman at the dressing table (1926) fashion illustration in high resolution by Maggy Rouff. Original from the Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315668/free-illustration-image-woman-painting-fashion-dresses Free Image from public domain license Cover of the fashion magazine (1926) fashion illustration in high resolution. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315347/free-illustration-image-public-domain-vintage-woman-design-resource Free Image from public domain license Elegant in red cape (1890-1900) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Public Institution Paris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107978/free-illustration-image-impressionism-lady Free Image from public domain license The pretty Seasonal Hats (1931) fashion illustration in high resolution by Agnes, Suzanne Talbot, Rose Descat, Germaine Page… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315660/free-illustration-image-fashion-vintage-print Free Image from public domain license La morte d'amour: Modes et manners de Torquate (1920) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894064/free-illustration-image-print-woman-cc0 Free Image from public domain license Advertentie van kledingzaak D; Barnasconi in Amsterdam (1880–1928) by Johann Georg van Caspel. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2907938/free-illustration-image-vintage-poster-art-deco-nouveau Free Image from public domain license The melancholy marriage, Modes et Manières de Torquate (1921) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894055/free-illustration-image-wedding-bride-fashion Free Image from public domain license Chez la Marchande de Pavots (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822655/free-illustration-image-dragon-art Free Image from public domain license The Legend of Joseph, scene from Act II (1914) in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette de Bon Ton.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894056/free-illustration-image-dancer-vintage-ballet-artwork Free Image from public domain license L'étourdissant petit poisson: Robe d'été (1914) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2820165/free-illustration-image-fish-art-deco-barbier Free Image from public domain license Les Gorgerettes (1922) fashion plate in high resolution by Charles Martin, published in Gazette du Bon Ton. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894081/free-illustration-image-charles-martin-woman-fashion Free Image from public domain license Costumes Parisiens: Grande robe du soir from Journal des Dames et des Modes (1913) fashion illustration in high resolution… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818240/free-illustration-image-beach-sea Free Image from public domain license L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet (1914) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2820088/free-illustration-image-vintage-woman-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Les Trois Beautes de Mnasidika (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822649/free-illustration-image-art-deco-vintage-woman Free Image from public domain license Empedocles and Panthea (1929) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2851648/free-illustration-image-death-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Le Gout des Laques (1920) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2820224/free-illustration-image-flower-art-deco-forest Free Image from public domain license Battledore (1868–1870) painting in high resolution by Albert Joseph Moore. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026946/illustration-image-art-blue-green Free Image from public domain license Rosalinde: Robe du soir (1922) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822680/free-illustration-image-fashion-woman-art-deco Free Image from public domain license Summer evening on Skagen's Beach (1893) aesthetic painting by Peder Severin Krøyer. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543974/image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Traditional Commander, military uniform. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4072104/illustration-image-watercolor-art-person Free Image from public domain license