Sacred Heart holy card, vintage religion illustration. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12228827/image-heart-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230317/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license The sacred heart. This house is consecrated to the sacred heart of Jesus (1874) vintage religious illustration by Thomas… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229875/image-heart-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Cross of roses (1861–1897), vintage flower illustration by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230412/image-roses-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license S.S. Heart of Mary (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230210/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Guardian angel (1914), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230523/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license [The Virgin Mary with heart emblem on chest] (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229901/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Mary's Annunciation (1748), vintage religion illustration by Agostino Masucci. Original public domain image from The Statens… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066761/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license The Virgin Adoring the Christ Child with Two Saints (La Virgin adorando al Niño Jesús con dos santos) by Unidentified artist https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932545/image-face-christmas-person Free Image from public domain license Heart of Jesus, aesthetic chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544123/image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license The last supper (1898), vintage religious illustration by Leonardo da Vinci. Original public domain image from the Library… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229691/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license La Natividad (1799), vintage illustration by Jose Campeche y Jordan. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229975/image-christmas-person-art Free Image from public domain license Christ in majesty with black and white putti (1882), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229934/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame (1653–67), vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230504/image-frame-person-art Free Image from public domain license The bible wheel : for sailors of all nations (1881) designed by W. C. Mills. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103394/image-art-pattern-vintage Free Image from public domain license Christ in the Sepulchre, Guarded by Angels (1805) watercolor art by William Blake. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184838/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Ecce homo (1857),vintage religion illustration by Otto Mengelberg. Original public domain image from The Finnish National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230682/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license The immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo (1863), vintage religion illustration by Adolf von Becker.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229749/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Virgin of Guadalupe with the Four Apparitions by Nicolás Enríquez https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086692/the-virgin-guadalupe-with-the-four-apparitions-nicolas-enriquez Free Image from public domain license Español: La obra representa a Jesucristo cargando con la cruz y con la mirada puesta en el cielo by El Greco. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975701/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Cherubs after Raphael (1890). Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615882/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The angel's whisper (1894), vintage chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404547/image-art-vintage-illustration Free Image from public domain license Europe. A Prophecy, Frontispiece Proof Impression by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201669/image-william-blake-angel-fire-vintage Free Image from public domain license Blood Collage (1850-60) vintage painting by John Bingley Garland. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103426/image-face-paper-flowers Free Image from public domain license Fresco of Virgin-of-Mercy on the northern wall of the subsidiary church Saint Anna in Saager. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627679/image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license S. Maria de Perpetuo Succursu (1870) by Verlag von H. Schile. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627654/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license St. Otilia - rub (1519), vintage nun illustration. Original public domain image from Web Umenia. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11067122/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license The Lord's prayer (1872). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103455/image-art-vintage-crosses Free Image from public domain license Miraculous Draught of Fishes (20th century) Roman mosaic artwork. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103600/photo-image-face-frames-person Free Image from public domain license The Annunciation (1857) painting in high resolution by Sir Edward Burne–Jones. Original from Birmingham Museum and Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827672/illustration-image-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Cross of flowers (1875) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542777/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Kristuksen ylösnousemus, nykyisen keski-porin kirkon alttaritaulun luonnos, by Robert Wilhelm Ekman https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864572/image-art-public-domain-person Free Image from public domain license Paul Gauguin's Christ on the Mount of Olives (1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897130/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Jesus Christ with crown of thorns (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627631/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Allegory of the Planets and Continents by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086231/allegory-the-planets-and-continents-giovanni-battista-tiepolo Free Image from public domain license The immaculate conception of escorial, copy after murillo, 1863, by Adolf von Becker https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863160/image-art-public-domain-woman Free Image from public domain license Ace of Spades (late 19th century) chromolithograph art by E. Le Tellier. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184906/image-face-heart-hands Free Image from public domain license Noah's Ark (1882) old religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103655/image-cow-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Ascension of Christ (Acts I, 1–9): Study for stained-glass window (ca. 1875–84) drawing in high resolution by Sir Edward… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3827692/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Faith (1781) engraving art by George Siegmund Facius. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493479/image-cloud-person-art Free Image from public domain license Aesthetic cherubs, chromolithograph print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544079/image-aesthetic-flower-clouds Free Image from public domain license Night with her train of stars (1912) painting by Edward Robert Hughes. Original public domain image from Birmingham Museum… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544065/image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Raphael's Ezekiel's Vision (1518) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848198/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license "The Child after death in the Angel's arms pities the poor rose tree with its buds and flowers crushed down and broken." An… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975493/image-face-rose-flowers Free Image from public domain license Santa Francesca Romana Clothed by the Virgin attributed to Antonio del Massaro da Viterbo https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087834/image-gothic-playing-cards-fresco Free Image from public domain license The Virgin of El Camino with St. Fermín and St. Saturnino by Nicolás Enríquez https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087336/the-virgin-camino-with-st-fermin-and-st-saturnino-nicolas-enriquez Free Image from public domain license The Apotheosis of the Spanish Monarchy by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086169/the-apotheosis-the-spanish-monarchy-giovanni-battista-tiepolo Free Image from public domain license Madonna and Child by Carlo Crivelli (Italian, Venice (?), active by 1457–died 1494/95 Ascoli Piceno) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085595/image-madonna-doll-paper Free Image from public domain license Leaf from a Book of Hours with a Historiated Initial D Depicting Christ Before Pilate by Unidentified artist https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265184/image-face-vintage-leaf Free Image from public domain license Epitaph with images of the last judgment and the crucifixion - the last judgment https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896671/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Blood collage painting. Original public domain image by John Bingley Garland from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544101/image-aesthetic-flower-art Free Image from public domain license The angel (1926) aesthetic painting by William Baxter Closson. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543938/image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license