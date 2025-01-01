Explore a collection of fresh and vibrant patterns, ornaments, and artworks that span throughout Islamic art history. Sourced mainly from Emile Prisse d'Avennes' book "La Décoration Arabe," a renowned 19th-century French archaeologist, this compilation presents lithograph prints of historical Arabian interior designs and patterns from our unique 1885 edition of the classic tome. Dive into a variety of Middle Eastern ornamental art, intricate patterns, illustrations and PNG elements – perfect for all your design needs.