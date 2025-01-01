Bitsy paper doll dog in outfits (1945–1947), vintage little puppy dog illustration. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229669/image-dog-paper-art Free Image from public domain license light blue rectangular box with round roof; face of clown on front side; clown has pointed triangular eyebrows and a red dot… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655975/photo-image-face-light-vintage Free Image from public domain license Toy Bank (ca.1937) by Lew Tower. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340415/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license August Macke's Little Walter's Toys (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984435/illustration-image-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Dalmatian (1935/1942) by Betty Fuerst. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391995/free-illustration-image-vintage-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Carousel Horse (1935–1942) by Henry Murphy. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362955/free-illustration-image-watercolor-horse-painting Free Image from public domain license Carousel Horse (1935–1942) by unknown American 20th Century artist. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340448/free-illustration-image-vintage-public-domain-painting Free Image from public domain license Masks (ca. 1938) by Louis Plogsted. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358310/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license Toy Locomotive (ca.1940) by Charles Henning. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3341044/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license Noah's Ark and Animals (1935–1942) by Ben Lassen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362903/free-illustration-image-public-domain-vintage-animals Free Image from public domain license Pet of the household - B. T. Babbitt's Best Soap (1870–1900), vintage girl illustration. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230817/image-cat-person-art Free Image from public domain license Penny Bank (1935–1942) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362706/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Betty paper doll with head turned to the left (1945–1947), vintage little girl illustration. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229674/image-paper-person-art Free Image from public domain license Ballerina and Bloomer Girls (Prima Donna) Paper Dolls (1890–1905), vintage women illustration by Dennison Manufacturing Co.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230277/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Scene 9, from Jack and the Giant Killer, Scenes for a Toy Theater (1870–1890) chromolithograph by Benjamin Pollock. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543468/image-art-vintage-cartoon Free Image from public domain license Babs paper doll in outfits with hands on hips (1945–1947), vintage woman illustration. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230768/image-paper-hands-person Free Image from public domain license Seated Santa Claus (20th century) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543988/photo-image-aesthetic-xmas-art Free Image from public domain license Toy Cannon (ca.1941) by Charles Henning. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358354/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license Noah's Ark (1901). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627310/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Paper Doll Costume in Blue with White Trim and Garlands (1876–80), vintage illustration. Original public domain image from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229673/image-person-art-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Figure of a dog. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851465/photo-image-dog-flowers-art Free Image from public domain license Dog's head ceramic piggy bank (1890) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543985/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Centennial marble (1876) object. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543982/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license "Pistol-Packing Pirate" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627705/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license VR postbox piggy bank (1875) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543949/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license "Seated Pig" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627634/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Piggy bank (20th century) object. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543939/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Hen on nest piggy bank (1900) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543953/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Elephant on Wheels (1905). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627535/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Christmas 1901 (1901) by J. Ottman Lithographic Company. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232780/vintage-christmas-card-illustration Free Image from public domain license Carousel Giraffe (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewski. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393209/free-illustration-image-vintage-animal Free Image from public domain license Betty paper doll with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184886/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Babs paper doll in outfits with one hand out (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184868/image-face-paper-hand Free Image from public domain license Kamisaka Sekka's Toys (1920-1930). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661141/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Richard paper doll in outfits (1940–1949) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184941/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license "Seated Spaniel Dog" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627671/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Owl still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627637/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Elephant mechanical bank (1900). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627692/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Toy Locomotive (ca.1941) by John Hall. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391300/free-illustration-image-vintage-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Bitsy paper doll dog (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184709/image-dog-paper-art Free Image from public domain license Bank: Elephant (1938) by Charles Moss. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3363909/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Punch & Judy Toy Bank (ca.1937) by Beverly Chichester. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362731/free-illustration-image-art-antique-artwork Free Image from public domain license Toy Locomotive (1935–1942) by Chris Makrenos. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3340422/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license Steamboat Coin Bank (ca.1938) by Alf Bruseth. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3389255/free-illustration-image-alf-bruseth-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Penny Bank (ca. 1939) by Grace Halpin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362462/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Bank Camel (ca. 1940) by William O. Fletcher. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3363911/free-illustration-image-animal-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Child's Top (ca. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387493/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license Betty paper doll in outfits with head turned to the right (1945–1947) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184750/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Toy Spinning Wheel (ca.1937) by Walter Praefke. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358352/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license Wooden Model of Overland Stage (ca.1937) by Lucille Chabot. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3392712/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artwork Free Image from public domain license Billy paper doll (1940–1949) chromolithograph art. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184899/image-face-paper-person Free Image from public domain license Left, fine, French Belton doll - jointed body - ice pale blue silk and lace outfit. Right, closed-mouth French… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906397/photo-image-arts-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license