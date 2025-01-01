Marble portrait of the co-emperor Lucius Verus (161–169 CE), vintage Greek statue. Original public domain image from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230380/photo-image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Bull's head (1939–1979), Egyptian sculpture by Nicholas Catsimpoolas. Original public domain image from Digital… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230535/image-art-vintage-illustration Free Image from public domain license The Lost Pleiad (1874-1875), vintage woman statue by Randolph Rogers. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229759/photo-image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Eve Disconsolate (1855-1861), vintage sculpture by Hiram Powers. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230688/photo-image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Michelangelo Buonarroti's David statue's head (1475–1564). Original public domain image from State Museum of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407681/photo-image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Medusa (1854) sculpture by Harriet Goodhue Hosmer. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544135/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Greek Slave sculpture (1841-1843) by Hiram Powers. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407621/photo-image-vintage-illustration-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Left Hand Clutching Scroll by Hiram Powers. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404198/photo-image-hand-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Diana (fragment) statue. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851284/photo-image-white-background-person-art Free Image from public domain license Undine marble sculpture (1894) by Chauncey Bradley Ives. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700608/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Hermes Greek God sculpture (1907–1915) by Praxiteles. Original public domain image from Boston Public Library. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758963/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Bust of Nefertete (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627527/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Aelius Caesar (1854–58), Greek sculpture by Roger Fenton. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407141/photo-image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Psyche, Museo Napoli. Original public domain image by Giorgio Sommer from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543947/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Marble torso of Eros (1st or 2nd century CE), Copy of work attributed to Praxiteles. Original public domain image from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405792/photo-image-arrow-vintage-marble Free Image from public domain license Torso of an Athlete (1st–2nd century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627719/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Florence - Ancient and Modern Gallery (1907–1915), by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Original public domain image from Digital… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407258/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Standing woman, possibly Venus or Eve (16th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627100/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Bust of Diana, bronze sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543944/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Hermes Greek God sculpture (1907–1915) by Praxiteles. Original public domain image from Boston Public Library. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759013/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Woman sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543941/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Figurehead (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer-Larsen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616862/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Noh mask of a woman (18th-19th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627559/photo-image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Crucified Christ (plague crucifix) (1709). Original public domain image from Web Umenia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103404/photo-image-face-person-vintage Free Image from public domain license Marble sculpture of back of woman. (1850–54; carved after 1854) by Hiram Powers. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554041/free-illustration-image-vintage-art-woman Free Image from public domain license Khmer's head of Vishnu sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544109/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Snake sitting on a skull, ivory accessory. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544106/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Susanna for the council.Standing undressed with raised, folded hands and gaze turned to the sky https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922829/photo-image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Young warrior head (1894) bronze sculpture by Emmanuel Hannaux. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544041/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Saint Anne (8th-9th century) aesthetic wall painting. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543956/image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Shrine head (12th-14th century) sculpture by Ancient Yoruba. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543950/photo-image-face-aesthetic-art Free Image from public domain license Skull (20th century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103530/photo-image-face-vintage-skull Free Image from public domain license Giant, Dying Alexander, sculpture art. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493523/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Ideal Christ statue. Original public domain image from Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851350/photo-image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Reliquary Bust of Saint Balbina from South Netherlandish (1520-1530) sculpture art. Original public domain image from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700616/image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Dainichi, the Buddha of Infinite Illumination, bronze figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544124/photo-image-aesthetic-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Head of Buddha Indian during Pakistan Kushan period. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614880/photo-image-vintage-art-marble Free Image from public domain license Celestial horse (25-220) bronze sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544039/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Head (4th century BC) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627731/photo-image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Bust of Patroclus (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614798/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Head of a Bearded Man (ca. 375 BCE) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614823/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Gibson, La Vénus polychrome, vue de dos (1859) by James Anderson. Original from The J. Paul Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2498722/free-illustration-image-italy-venus-greek-mythology Free Image from public domain license Queen Elizabeth I (1533–1603), model attributed to John Bacon the Elder, manufactory Coade Manufacture, Lambeth, London https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331054/queen-elizabeth-1533-1603 Free Image from public domain license Head of a Buddha (4th century) sculpture. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627755/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Head of Augustus (18th century) by Doccia Porcelain Manufactory. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627598/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Doryphoros (27 BCE–68 CE). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627546/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Torso (146–27 BCE) sculpture. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543954/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Marble Statue Group of the Three Graces (2nd century CE), by Roman. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. … https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066010/photo-image-person-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Marble head of a youth (ca. A.D. 41–54). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2545031/free-illustration-image-statue-man-face Free Image from public domain license Head of a Young Pharoah (Sculptor's Model) during 1st century BCE sculpture in high resolution. Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614814/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Terracotta head of a youth (3rd–2nd century BCE), by Etruscan. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064230/photo-image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Openwork furniture plaque with sphinx striding through a floral landscape https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085921/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Three-quarter Armor (second quarter 17th century). Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627700/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Figure of a skull. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544120/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Figurehead (1935/1942) by Ingrid Selmer-Larsen. Original from The National Gallery of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614853/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Wooden dance mask, Zaire, Tshokweized Lunda Cluster. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627709/photo-image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Fred Holland (ca. 2420–2323 B.C.) from Egypt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2544983/free-illustration-image-egypt-marble-sculpture Free Image from public domain license