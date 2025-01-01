Vase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660872/photo-image-flowers-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Turkish Plate during the second half of 16th century Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2777444/free-photo-image-plate-pattern-islamic-art Free Image from public domain license Iranian Dish (ca. 1650). Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2777443/free-photo-image-plate-china-blue Free Image from public domain license Seated Santa Claus (20th century) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543988/photo-image-aesthetic-xmas-art Free Image from public domain license Dog's head ceramic piggy bank (1890) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543985/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Centennial marble (1876) object. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543982/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license "Pistol-Packing Pirate" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627705/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Head of Augustus (18th century) by Doccia Porcelain Manufactory. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627598/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Blue butterfly shaped porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544144/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license "Seated Pig" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627634/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Bowl with abstract design. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544078/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Vase. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616031/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Piggy bank (20th century) object. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543939/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Hen on nest piggy bank (1900) figure. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543953/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Vase by an unknown artist. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614902/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Elephant on Wheels (1905). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627535/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Wall pocket, tin glazed ceramic. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544094/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Dog piggy bank (early 20th century) object. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543995/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Ceramic black still bank. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627205/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese Dish with Maple Leaves in Waves in the late 1600s–early 1700s. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765207/free-photo-image-japan-wave-plate Free Image from public domain license Punch Pot (1760), vintage object. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11066699/photo-image-plant-art-pattern Free Image from public domain license Meiping vase decorated with a dragon in underglaze blue (1426-1435). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660751/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Ginger jar with cover (1662-1722). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660905/photo-image-flower-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Mask of a slightly smiling female face; lips slightly parted with black teeth; eyes looking straight forward; painted… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637049/photo-image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Head from a Statue of King Amenhotep I (1525–1504 B.C.). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627087/photo-image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Large blue and white glazed jar with dragon and 4 fantastic heads; wide foot and shoulder; narrow reel mouth. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637997/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661001/photo-image-flowers-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license "Seated Spaniel Dog" still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627671/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Armorial Plate: Silenus on an ass, supported by Bacchic revelers https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087715/armorial-plate-silenus-ass-supported-bacchic-revelers Free Image from public domain license Snuff Bottle (1780-1880) Porcelain, glass. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660637/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Owl still bank (20th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627637/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Enamel and gilt; very finely painted with purple and white wisteria and other flowers in a landscape, partially overlapped… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637342/photo-image-flowers-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Skull with snake coiled on top; tail curving down back of skull; no lower jaw. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637015/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Cloisonné box (18th century) metal work. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627517/image-flowers-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Large round porcelain platter with underglaze blue fishnet design; spot at center; design continues outside. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637279/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Plate (1890-1894) Lead-glazed earthenware, transfer printing by Escalier de Cristal. Original public domain image from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660953/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license