Ghost of a Genius by Paul Klee. Original public domain image from Wikipedia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627573/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Avebury (1937) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968524/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting Free Image from public domain license First house in a settlement (1926) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590241/illustration-image-abstract-art-house Free Image from public domain license The Man of Confusion (1939) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590388/illustration-image-pink-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Terraced garden (1920) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590272/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Old City (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586222/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Blossoming (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586221/illustration-image-flower-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Senecio (Baldgreis) (1922) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590266/illustration-image-face-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Landscape of the Moon's First Quarter (1943) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968467/free-illustration-image-sky-paul-nash-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Design for Urne Buriall–Water Hath Proved the Smartest Grave, (1932) by Paul Nash. Original from Birmingham Museums.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764958/free-illustration-image-abstract-modern-surrealism Free Image from public domain license Mystical Shore (1897) by Edvard Munch. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2043817/mystical-shore-edvard-munch Free Image from public domain license With umbrella (1939) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586216/illustration-image-abstract-art-people Free Image from public domain license Locksmith (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590282/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Glance into a bedroom (1908) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590355/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Bouquet (1927) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968493/free-illustration-image-flower-black-and-white-surreal-bouquet Free Image from public domain license Crystal gradation (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590251/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Aviatic Evolution (1934) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590275/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Garden gate K (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590271/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Plant analytics (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590296/illustration-image-pink-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Seventeen, crazy (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590240/illustration-image-abstract-art-black Free Image from public domain license Polyphonic Architecture (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586224/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Perseus (The joke triumphed over the suffering) (1904) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590256/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Burggarten (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586214/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Souvenir of Florence (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968481/free-illustration-image-abstract-surreal-painting Free Image from public domain license Oxfordshire Landscape (1944) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968511/free-illustration-image-landscape-paul-nash-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Orchard (1922) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968506/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-orchard-garden Free Image from public domain license Design for Urne Buriall–Funeral Pyre (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968480/free-illustration-image-paul-nash-surreal Free Image from public domain license Cliffs (1889–1946) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968488/free-illustration-image-abstract-watercolor-design Free Image from public domain license Design for Urne Buriall–Ghosts, (1932) by Paul Nash. Original from Birmingham Museums. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2764959/free-illustration-image-abstract-surrealism-1900s Free Image from public domain license Dyke by the Road (1922) by Paul Nash. Original from The Clevelandart. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968470/free-illustration-image-engraving-black-and-white Free Image from public domain license "Qu 1" color chart (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586217/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Dry cooler garden (1921) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586223/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Battle scene from the funny and fantastic opera "The Seafarers" (1923) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590283/illustration-image-abstract-art-people Free Image from public domain license Untitled (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586209/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Blue night (1937) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586212/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Ad marginem (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590286/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license About a motif from Hammamet (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590291/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Landscape with Poplars (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590375/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Late Evening Looking Out of the Woods (1937) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586218/illustration-image-abstract-art-blue Free Image from public domain license Old sound (1925) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590280/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Untitled (1933) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590277/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license ERA. 'Cooling in a hot zone garden' (1924) drawing in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590260/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license With the two lost ones (1938) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590377/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Movement around a Child (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590293/illustration-image-abstract-art-people Free Image from public domain license Suburban idyll (garden city idyll) (1926) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590276/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Promontorio Ph. (1933) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590259/illustration-image-watercolor-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Small fir picture (1922) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590281/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Villa R (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590273/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Mineral Objects (1935) by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968490/free-illustration-image-abstract-painting-art Free Image from public domain license White Easter II (1924) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590385/illustration-image-abstract-art-arrow Free Image from public domain license Under a black star (1918) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590370/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license In the land of precious stones (1929) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586211/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license A sheet from the city book (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590299/illustration-image-paper-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Design for Urne Buriall–Hydriotaphia (1932) drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968468/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-sketch Free Image from public domain license Study of a Relief Sculpture (ca. 1830) print in high resolution by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614831/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Untitled (Surreal Abstraction) by Benjamin F Berlin. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429228/image-cartoon-face-person View license In the realm of air (1917) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590279/illustration-image-moon-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Motif from Hammamet (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586219/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license A little room in Venice (1933) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586220/illustration-image-abstract-art-blue Free Image from public domain license City with the three domes (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590292/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Chimes (1928) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590378/illustration-image-abstract-art-arrow Free Image from public domain license Whitley Bombers Sunning (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968485/free-illustration-image-airplane-art-watercolor-painting Free Image from public domain license Winter, Hampden (1921) print in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968475/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-woodcut-drawing Free Image from public domain license Fairy tales of the north (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590287/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Thirlmere (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968534/free-illustration-image-mountain-lake-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Barracks Settlement (Barracks Settlement) (1932) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590379/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Oxenbridge Pond (1927-28) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968477/free-illustration-image-paul-nash-painting-antique Free Image from public domain license Ascent of a town (1930) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590278/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Trees in Bird Garden, Iver Heath (1913) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968532/free-illustration-image-bird-landscape-garden Free Image from public domain license Virgin (dreaming) (1903) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590238/illustration-image-abstract-art-people Free Image from public domain license Mild Fruit (ca. 1930s) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590382/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Fasçsade brown-green (1919) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590294/illustration-image-abstract-art-green Free Image from public domain license Black, still in place (1940) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590376/illustration-image-abstract-art-black Free Image from public domain license Design for Urne Buriall–Sorrow drawing in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968478/free-illustration-image-death-sketch-cc0 Free Image from public domain license Paul Klee's Baum und Architektur–Rhythmen (Tree and Architecture–Rhythms) (1920) https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229353/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Paul Klee's Rich Port (a travel picture, 1938) painting in high resolution. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590250/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Morning on the Seine near Giverny (1897) by Claude Monet. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/547237/monet-water-painting Free Image from public domain license Houses of Parliament, London (1900–1901) by Claude Monet. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/547260/monet-cityscape-painting Free Image from public domain license Sunrise (1873) by Claude Monet. Original from the J.Paul Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/547245/monet-ship-painting Free Image from public domain license A rainy day (1922) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968514/free-illustration-image-mountain-paul-nash-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Leda (1925) by Paul Nash. Original from The Clevelandart. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968505/free-illustration-image-black-and-white-greek-leda Free Image from public domain license Landscape by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968469/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-sun-surreal Free Image from public domain license Worth Matravers, Dorset (1936) painting in high resolution by Paul Nash. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968472/free-illustration-image-beach-watercolor-painting-dorset Free Image from public domain license Still life. 1. (1924) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968499/free-illustration-image-paul-nash-art-surreal Free Image from public domain license Design of arches, Coronilla (1925–1926) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968482/free-illustration-image-surreal-black-and-white-black-vintage Free Image from public domain license Comedian (1904) print in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590267/illustration-image-abstract-art Free Image from public domain license Hanging garden (1924) by Paul Nash. Original from The Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968501/free-illustration-image-surreal-garden-engraving Free Image from public domain license