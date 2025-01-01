Henri Rousseau was a French painter who lived during the 19th and early 20th centuries. He is considered one of the leading figures of the Post-Impressionist movement, and he painted in the 'Naive' or 'Primitive' manner. His work is known for its bold and vivid colors, expressive brush strokes, and naturalistic style. Many of Rousseau's best-known paintings depict jungle scenes, and his unique techninuqe earned him respect from many of the top artists for its simplicity.