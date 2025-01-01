Art Nouveau remix artworks inspired by Alphonse Mucha (1860-1939), a Czech graphic artist, painter and illustrator. He lived in Paris during the Art Nouveau period, and is best know for his noticeably stylized and decorative theatrical posters. His works featured beautiful young women in neoclassical robes surrounded by flowers. Enjoy these art remix posters, backgrounds, wallpapers, stickers and editable templates, and create you own amazing designs.