Ethereal collection of illustrated artworks by the Dutch artist Theodorus “Theo” van Hoytema (1863-1917). He was a book illustrator, painter, aquarellist, and etcher and is renowned for his incredibly detailed lithographic work. He was inspired by French Art Nouveau movement and Japanese graphic art which influenced him to create innovative floral and animal motives. De Hoytema published several picture books for children, including the well-known The Ugly Duckling. In later years, he also published calendars, some of which can be found in this collection.