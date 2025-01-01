Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita (1868-1944) was a Jewish Dutch painter, woodblock artist, and designer active in Amsterdam during the late 19th to early 20th century. His works drew upon geometrical composition, simplicity concentrating on the main form, making them modern and unique. His recurrent themes included people portraits, exotic animals, plants and flowers. In 1944, he was sent to the gas chambers at Auschwitz.