Vissersdorpje (1909) Japanese village painting. Original public domain image by Kamisaka Sekka from the Rijksmuseum. … https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660831/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Cranes from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049894/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5995578/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Mount Fuji from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049919/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000504/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997199/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049625/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Green mountains from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049878/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Deer from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049915/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Frost from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049920/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007590/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998454/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002581/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004302/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998933/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Maple from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049883/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002744/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999490/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999691/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999097/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woodblock. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997834/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woman (1920s-1930s) vintage painting by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661156/image-art-vintage-floral-pattern Free Image from public domain license All Kinds of Butterflies, Vol.1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643728/image-aesthetic-watercolor-art Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999538/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Samurai, one of four (1920s) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. … https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660954/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Abstract butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998353/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Southern Islander, one of four (1920s) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661170/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Noh Scene: Takasago (1920s) vintage Japanese painting by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661127/image-art-vintage-tree Free Image from public domain license Pine trees (1909). Original public domain image by Kamisaka Sekka from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660739/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lion dancer, one of four (1920s) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. … https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661217/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Waves and sun from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049906/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Birds from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049872/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Wisteria from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049859/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997498/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997694/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004514/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Hydrangea from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049911/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Woman from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049909/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998926/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Irises from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049910/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998777/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Path through the fields from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049895/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002228/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woodblock. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000652/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999092/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998748/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woodblock. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999405/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999326/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6001300/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998202/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6007331/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002466/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999103/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998960/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5995828/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5995271/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998316/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000945/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Abstract butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999168/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000121/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000120/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004470/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Morning glories (1920s-1930s) vintage Japanese painting by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661216/image-flower-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Abstract butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997156/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6001323/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5996924/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6004342/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Kamisaka Sekka's Toys (1920-1930). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661141/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5999213/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Abstract butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5997484/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Vintage butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002884/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Abstract butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000119/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6003573/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Butterfly print. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000122/illustration-image-aesthetic-watercolor-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Samurai, one of four (1920s) print in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635818/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Noh Scene: Hagoromo (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635847/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Japanese Fishing Village (1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639965/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license All Kinds of Butterflies, Vol. 1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635849/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Southern Islander, one of four (1920s) print in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635843/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Lion dancer, one of four (1920s) print in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635833/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Hanami season from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049624/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Sparrow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049907/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Golden eyed monster from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049858/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Flowers from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049917/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Flute player from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049868/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Flowers and leaves from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049893/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license White heron from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049912/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license White Heron (1866 - 1942) Japanese Woodblock Print by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639939/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Chō senshu (A Thousand Kinds of Butterflies), Volume 2 by Kamisaka Sekka https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883434/photo-image-art-public-domain-butterflies Free Image from public domain license Man's Under-Kimono (Juban) with Matsushima (Pine Islands) by Kamisaka Sekka https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798251/photo-image-white-background-art-pattern Free Image from public domain license Blossom from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049806/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Flowers from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049900/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Dog and snail from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049811/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Dancers from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049896/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Morning glories from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049914/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Green plants from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (1909) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the The New York… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049903/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license Village with cherry blossoms from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations (ca. 1909–1910) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049884/japanese-woodcut-print-kamisaka-sekka Free Image from public domain license