The Sun Parakeet, Aratinga solstitialis, male from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Young motmot from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Toco toucan from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). The Yellow-Crowned Parakeet, Cyanoramphus auriceps from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Green-billed toucan from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). The Eastern Rosella, Platycercus eximius from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Sun Parakeet, Aratinga solstitialis, female from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Andean cock-of-the-rock from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Yellow necklace Toucan from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). The Crimson Shining Parrot, Prosopeia splendens from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Red-Crowned Parakeet, Cyanoramphus novaezelandiae from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Toucan from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Red bird of paradise from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Young violet roller from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Emperor bird-of-paradise, male from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Black-necked Aracari, female from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Green roller from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Great violet roller from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Great Jacamar from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Guianan cock-of-the-rock, male from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Ara Canga from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Green-billed toucan from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Red-billed Toucan from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806)by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Young, emperor bird-of-paradise, male from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Toco toucan from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Black-necked Aracari from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Old red belt aracari from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Black-throated sparrow from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Black-necked Aracari, male from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Blue-throated barbet from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Black barbet from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Green aracari from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Coppersmith barbet from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Blue-throated roller from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). The Sun Parakeet, Aratinga solstitialis from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Palm Cockatoo, Probosciger aterrimus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Senegal Parrot from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Blue-and-Yellow Macaw, Ara ararauna from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Parrot of Paradise of Cuba (Psittacus paradisi) from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Blue-Headed Parrot, Pionus menstruus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Grey Parrot, Psittacus erithacus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Blue-Fronted Parrot, Amazona aestiva from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Yellow-Shouldered Amazon, Amazona barbadensis from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Orange-Winged Amazon, Amazona amazonica from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Crimson Rosella from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Grey Parrot, Psittacus erithacus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Turquoise-Fronted Amazon (Amazona aestiva) from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Scarlet Macao, Ara Macao from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Red-Bellied Macaws (Orthopsittaca manilatus) from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Red-and-Gold Lory, Lorius rex from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Abyssinian roller, male from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). The Grey Parrot, Psittacus erithacus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Turquoise-Fronted Amazon, Amazona aestiva from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Great-Billed Parrot, Tanygnathus megalorynchos from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Yellow-Fronted Amazon, Amazona ochrocephala from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Cuban Macaw, Ara tricolor from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Black-Billed Amazon, Amazona agilis from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Military Macaw, Ara militaris from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Sparman Parakeet (Cyanoramphus novaezelandiae) from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Rainbow Lorikeet, Trichoglossus moluccanus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Eclectus Parrot, Eclectus roratus, male from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Yellow-Crowned Amazon, Amazona ochrocephala from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Blue-Winged Macaw, Primolius maracana from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The white-winged parakeet, Brotogeris versicolurus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Arimanon Parakeet from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Black-Headed Parrot from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Turcosine Ground Parakeet from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Blue-Fronted Amazon Parrot, Amazona aestiva from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Australian king parrot, Alisterus scapularis from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Blue-Naped Parrot, Tanygnathus lucionensis from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Plum-Headed Parakeet, Psittacula cyanocephala, male from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Red Lory, Eos bornea from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Crimson Rosella, Platycercus elegans from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Greater Vasa Parrot from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Great Military Macaw, Ara ambiguus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Alexandrine Parakeet from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Chattering Lory, Lorius garrulus from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Yellow-Fronted Parakeet, Cyanoramphus auriceps from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Rose-Ringed Parakeet, Psittacula krameri from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Plum-Headed Parakeet from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Red Lory, Eos bornea from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Mascarine Parrot from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Black-winged Parakeet, Hapalopsittaca melanotis from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Papuan Lorikeet from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Plum-Headed Parakeet, male from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Black Parrot (Coracopsis nigra) from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Black-necked Aracari from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). The red-and-blue lory, Eos histrio from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Rufous-tailed Jacamar from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Broad-Tailed Parrot from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Plum-Headed Parakeet, female from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. The Grey-Cheeked Parakeet (Brotogeris pyrrhoptera) from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Peruvian Jay from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Young African roller from Histoire Naturelle des Oiseaux de Paradis et Des Rolliers (1806) by Jacques Barraband (1767-1809). Violet-necked lory, Eos squamata Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/554874/violet-necked-lory-vintage-poster Free Image from public domain license The marigold lorikeet, Trichoglossus capistratus, male from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/554730/sumba-lorikeet-vintage-poster Free Image from public domain license The Red-Faced Parrot, Hapalopsittaca pyrrhops from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/554778/red-faced-parrot-vintage-poster Free Image from public domain license The Phigy Parrot, Psittacus phigy from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/554815/pygmy-parrot-vintage-poster Free Image from public domain license The Tui Parakeet, Brotogeris sanctithomae from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/554705/tui-parakeet-vintage-poster Free Image from public domain license The Blossom-Headed Parakeet with Red Cheeks from Natural History of Parrots (1801—1805) by Francois Levaillant. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/554845/blossom-headed-parakeet-vintage-poster Free Image from public domain license