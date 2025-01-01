Incredible plant photographs capturing the sensual beauty of nature from Urformen der Kunst (Archetypes of Art) (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt (1865–1932). Blossfeldt was known for his technical mastery of macro photography where he magnified the alien sculpture-like beauty of nature through his close-up portraits of plants, twigs, leaves, and seeds. He used homemade camera and lenses to magnify his subjects up to 30 times their natural size. This resulted in sharp-focus realism, extreme clarity, and rigid compositions that look surprisingly avant-garde.