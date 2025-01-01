Madame X (Madame Pierre Gautreau) (ca. 1883–1884) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934775/free-illustration-image-vintage-painting-woman Free Image from public domain license The Wyndham Sisters: Lady Elcho, Mrs. Adeane, and Mrs. Tennant (1899) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934821/free-illustration-image-oil-painting-public-domain-lady Free Image from public domain license The Salute, Venice (ca. 1904–1907) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934780/free-illustration-image-italy-watercolor-painting Free Image from public domain license En route pour la pêche (Setting Out to Fish) (1878) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935021/free-illustration-image-painting-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Miss Grace Woodhouse (1890) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934817/free-illustration-image-portrait-woman-painting Free Image from public domain license John Singer Sargent - Mrs. Fiske Warren (Gretchen Osgood) and Her Daughter Rachel - Google Art Project https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665435/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Fountain, Villa Torlonia, Frascati, Italy (1907) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923055/free-illustration-image-art-italy-painting Free Image from public domain license Elizabeth Winthrop Chanler (Mrs. John Jay Chapman) by John Singer Sargent, American, b. Florence, Italy, 1856–1925 https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066709/image-vintage-public-domain-women Free Image from public domain license Portrait of Lisa Colt Curtis (1898) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934992/free-illustration-image-woman-portrait-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Simplon Pass (1911) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934937/free-illustration-image-painting-landscape-impressionism Free Image from public domain license Margaret Stuyvesant Rutherfurd White (Mrs. Henry White) (1883) by John Singer Sargent. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231038/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Nonchaloir (1911) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934773/free-illustration-image-painting-portrait-oil Free Image from public domain license At Calcot (ca. 1885–1890) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934861/free-illustration-image-painting-nature-art Free Image from public domain license Padre Sebastiano (ca. 1904–1906) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930143/free-illustration-image-writing-man-painting Free Image from public domain license Study for the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Murals: Orestes and the Furies (ca. 1920–1921) by John Singer Sargent. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934862/free-illustration-image-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Miss Beatrice Townsend (1882) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934878/free-illustration-image-portrait-dog-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sketch of Cellini's "Perseus" John Singer Sargent (1856–1925). Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934905/free-illustration-image-medusa-greek-gods Free Image from public domain license Tyrolese Interior (1915) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930151/free-illustration-image-oil-painting-antique-interior Free Image from public domain license Alpine Pool (1907) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930163/free-illustration-image-painting-oil-alpine-pool Free Image from public domain license Mary Crowninshield Endicott Chamberlain (Mrs. Joseph Chamberlain) (1902) by John Singer Sargent. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229450/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Mrs. George Swinton (Elizabeth Ebsworth) (1897) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923056/free-illustration-image-portrait-painting-woman-oil Free Image from public domain license Man Wearing Laurels (ca. 1874–1880) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934734/free-illustration-image-man-painting-portrait Free Image from public domain license Astarte (ca. 1890–1895) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934769/free-illustration-image-war-goddess-painting Free Image from public domain license Landscape with Goatherd (ca. 1890–1891) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934945/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-impressionism Free Image from public domain license Miss Grace Woodhouse (1890) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934853/free-illustration-image-portrait-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Thistles (ca. 1883–1889) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2924975/free-illustration-image-painting-botanical-vintage Free Image from public domain license Spanish Fountain (1912) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930165/free-illustration-image-watercolor-water-painting Free Image from public domain license Street in Venice (1882) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935321/free-illustration-image-city-street-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Mary Eliza Mead (née Mary Eliza Scribner, 1822–1896) (1893) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934739/free-illustration-image-portrait-vintage-art-portraits Free Image from public domain license Mr. and Mrs. I. N. Phelps Stokes (1897) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930131/free-illustration-image-portrait-art-portrait-painting Free Image from public domain license Mary Crowninshield Endicott Chamberlain (Mrs. Joseph Chamberlain) (1902) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934909/free-illustration-image-painting-portrait-oil Free Image from public domain license Marie Buloz Pailleron (Madame édouard Pailleron) (1879) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934930/free-illustration-image-garden-portrait-vintage Free Image from public domain license Egyptians Raising Water from the Nile (ca. 1890–1891) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930156/free-illustration-image-impressionism-artwork-river-painting Free Image from public domain license Gspaltenhorn, Mürren from Splendid Mountain Watercolours Sketchbook (1870) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935320/free-illustration-image-watercolor-landscape-cabin-painting Free Image from public domain license A Moroccan Street Scene (ca. 1879–1880) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935005/free-illustration-image-impressionism-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Still Life with Daffodils (ca. 1885–1895) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935012/free-illustration-image-still-life-painting-oil-still Free Image from public domain license Alpine View, Mürren from Splendid Mountain Watercolours Sketchbook (1870) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935003/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Village Children (1890) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935019/free-illustration-image-art-painting-vintage Free Image from public domain license Madame Paul Escudier (Louise Lefevre) (1882) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930136/free-illustration-image-woman-painting-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Reapers Resting in a Wheat Field (1885) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930159/free-illustration-image-painting-impressionism-nature Free Image from public domain license Angling in British Art Through Five Centuries (1923) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book &… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935025/free-illustration-image-vintage-john-singer-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Study for the Boston Public Library Murals: Design for an Archway (ca. 1890–94) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935045/free-illustration-image-archway-cc0-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Sirmione (1913) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934871/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Gitana (1876) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930161/free-illustration-image-portrait-woman-painting Free Image from public domain license Bay of Uri, Brunnen from Switzerland 1870 Sketchbook by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921903/free-illustration-image-watercolor-painting-sea-mountain Free Image from public domain license Sky (ca. 1900–1910) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934737/free-illustration-image-clouds-watercolor-painting Free Image from public domain license From Jerusalem (ca. 1905–1906) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2925004/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-sunset Free Image from public domain license Open Valley, Dolomites (ca. 1913–1914) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923039/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-italy Free Image from public domain license Escutcheon of Charles V of Spain (1912) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2925008/free-illustration-image-architecture-watercolor-antique Free Image from public domain license Mannikin in the Snow (ca. 1893–95) by John Singer Sargent. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934803/free-illustration-image-snow-winter-red Free Image from public domain license Two Girls on a Lawn (ca. 1889) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921904/free-illustration-image-green-art-woman Free Image from public domain license Portrait of Mrs. Edward L. Davis and Her Son, Livingston Davis (1890) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Los Angeles… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934762/free-illustration-image-portrait-mother-child-mother Free Image from public domain license Tommies Bathing (1918) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930149/free-illustration-image-watercolor-painting-impressionism-people Free Image from public domain license Santa Sofia (1891) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934826/free-illustration-image-mosque-church-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Gondola Moorings on the Grand Canal (ca. 1904–1907) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934882/free-illustration-image-ship-watercolor-painting-gondola-sargent Free Image from public domain license Figure in Hammock, Florida (1917) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2925032/free-illustration-image-painting-watercolor-art Free Image from public domain license Rehearsal of the Pasdeloup Orchestra at the Cirque d’Hiver (ca. 1879) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2925012/free-illustration-image-orchestra-musician-vintage Free Image from public domain license Mrs. Charles Deering (Marion Denison Whipple) (1888) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2921902/free-illustration-image-portrait-woman-painting Free Image from public domain license Lady with the Rose (Charlotte Louise Burckhardt) (1882) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930134/free-illustration-image-portrait-public-domain-lady Free Image from public domain license Mrs. Hugh Hammersley (1892) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930128/free-illustration-image-portrait-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license Iselle from Mount Pilatus from Splendid Mountain Watercolours Sketchbook (1870) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923053/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-watercolor-mountain Free Image from public domain license Studies for "Apollo and the Muses" (c. 1921) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934814/free-illustration-image-greek-sketch-black-and-white Free Image from public domain license Margaret Stuyvesant Rutherfurd White (Mrs. Henry White) (1883) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935022/free-illustration-image-portrait-public-domain-painting Free Image from public domain license Egyptian Woman (ca. 1890–1891) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934918/free-illustration-image-portrait-woman-vintage Free Image from public domain license Ada Rehan (ca. 1894–1895) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930157/free-illustration-image-portrait-oil-painting-vintage Free Image from public domain license Portrait of Miss Katherine Elizabeth Lewis (1961) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Birmingham Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934740/free-illustration-image-portrait-painting-woman Free Image from public domain license A Corner of the Library in Venice (ca. 1904–1907) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934967/free-illustration-image-library-painting-impressionism Free Image from public domain license Resting (ca. 1880–1890) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935026/free-illustration-image-reading-woman-watercolor-rest Free Image from public domain license Thistle (ca.1870–1872) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935018/free-illustration-image-impressionism-painting-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Angels, Mosaic, Palatine Chapel, Palermo (ca. 1897–1903) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934965/free-illustration-image-public-domain-painting-chapel Free Image from public domain license Marble Fountain in Italy (1907) watercolor art by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184922/image-plant-person-art Free Image from public domain license Venetian Canal (1913) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935029/free-illustration-image-impressionism-italy-venice Free Image from public domain license View from Mount Pilatus (1870) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923716/free-illustration-image-watercolor-landscape-painting-sargent Free Image from public domain license Granada (1912) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923722/free-illustration-image-watercolor-landscape-painting Free Image from public domain license Terrace, Vizcaya (1917) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923720/free-illustration-image-landscape-watercolour-impressionism Free Image from public domain license Sunset at Sea (ca. 1905–1906) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934743/free-illustration-image-sea-sky-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Schreckhorn, Eismeer from Splendid Mountain Watercolours Sketchbook (1870) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2924976/free-illustration-image-mountain-vintage-mountains-painting-alps Free Image from public domain license Chalets, Breithorn, Mürren (1870) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923052/free-illustration-image-cabin-hill-landscape-watercolor Free Image from public domain license The Piazzetta (ca. 1911) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934902/free-illustration-image-italy-venice-impressionism Free Image from public domain license View of Venice (1906) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934774/free-illustration-image-john-singer-italy-impressionism Free Image from public domain license Cliffs at Deir el Bahri, Egypt (ca. 1890–1891) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934966/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-oil Free Image from public domain license A Bridge and Campanile, Venice (ca. 1902–1904) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935020/free-illustration-image-venice-painting-city Free Image from public domain license Clouds (1897) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2935010/free-illustration-image-clouds-watercolor-sky Free Image from public domain license Tyrolean Shrine (1871) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2923051/free-illustration-image-painting-watercolor Free Image from public domain license Head of a Woman Front by John Singer Sargent (1856–1925). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934790/free-illustration-image-portrait-face-vintage-women Free Image from public domain license Mountain Stream (ca. 1912–1914) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934973/free-illustration-image-mountain-watercolor-nature-sargent-vintage Free Image from public domain license Predella of an Altar, Cathedral, Tarragon (ca. 1895–1908) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2934805/free-illustration-image-altar-impressionism-edwardian Free Image from public domain license Tyrolese Crucifix (1914) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930140/free-illustration-image-crucifix-singer-sargent-tree-paintings Free Image from public domain license Study for "Death and Victory" (ca. 1921–1922) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2930132/free-illustration-image-death-people-victory Free Image from public domain license