Girl Arranging Her Hair (1918–1919) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235928/free-illustration-image-portrait-vintage-women-painting Free Image from public domain license Winged Figure (1889) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235801/free-illustration-image-angel-painting-wings Free Image from public domain license Virgin Enthroned (1891) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235954/free-illustration-image-thayer-old-painting Free Image from public domain license Angel (1887) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235925/free-illustration-image-angel-painting-woman-portrait Free Image from public domain license Peacock in the Woods, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (1907) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236285/free-illustration-image-forest-painting-peacock-green Free Image from public domain license Tiger's Head painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849–1921). Original from the Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236281/free-illustration-image-tiger-vintage-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Red Flamingoes, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236765/free-illustration-image-flamingo-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Roseate Spoonbills, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236799/free-illustration-image-pink-vintage-art-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Blue Jays in Winter, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high resolution… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235903/free-illustration-image-blue-winter-landscape Free Image from public domain license White Flamingoes, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236279/free-illustration-image-vintage-graphic-art-abbott-handerson-thayer Free Image from public domain license Flamingoes, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235906/free-illustration-image-pink-painted-bird-vintage-painting-antique Free Image from public domain license Lunar Caterpillar, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235832/free-illustration-image-leaves-painting-vintage-caterpillar Free Image from public domain license Copperhead Snake on Dead Leaves, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1910–1915) painting in high… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235904/free-illustration-image-animal-camouflage-oil-painting-nature-vintage Free Image from public domain license Sphinx Caterpillar, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235842/free-illustration-image-nature-animal-graphics-painting Free Image from public domain license Flamingoes, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235905/free-illustration-image-flamingo-vintage-thayer Free Image from public domain license Flower Studies (ca.1886) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236282/free-illustration-image-lotus-flower-nature-oil-painting-thayer Free Image from public domain license Minerva in a Chariot (ca.1894) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235929/free-illustration-image-horse-illustrations-mythology Free Image from public domain license Roseate Spoonbill, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235902/free-illustration-image-thayer-painted-bird-abbott-handerson Free Image from public domain license Tiger's Head painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849–1921). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728902/image-art-public-domain-paintings Free Image from public domain license Oligocentra Lignicolor, Walker, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235961/free-illustration-image-thayer-vintage-graphic-art-leaf Free Image from public domain license Lunar Caterpillar, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution Abbott Handerson… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236262/free-illustration-image-vintage-thayer-abbott-handerson Free Image from public domain license Roseate Spoonbills, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728909/image-art-public-domain-paintings Free Image from public domain license Mount Monadnock (1911–1914) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229387/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license White Birch Leaf Edge Caterpillar, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235952/free-illustration-image-beach-vintage-green-painting-thayer Free Image from public domain license Flamingoes, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728995/image-art-public-domain-abbott-handerson-thayer Free Image from public domain license Stevenson Memorial (1903) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236756/free-illustration-image-angel-portrait-vintage Free Image from public domain license Roses (1890) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235930/free-illustration-image-flower-painting Free Image from public domain license Sunrise or Sunset, study for book, Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (1905–1909) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236764/free-illustration-image-sky-vintage-sky-sunset Free Image from public domain license Cornish Headlands (1898) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235927/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-ocean-vintage Free Image from public domain license The Sky Simulated by Red Flamingoes, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (1905–1909) painting in high… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236263/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-vintage-graphic-antique-art Free Image from public domain license A Bride (ca.1895) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235923/free-illustration-image-wedding-bride-art-marriage Free Image from public domain license Colored beetles, landscape, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom various media and collage… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236754/free-illustration-image-beetles-animal-insect Free Image from public domain license Winter, Monadnock (ca.1900) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235957/free-illustration-image-painting-vintage-graphic-art-thayer Free Image from public domain license Urania Moth, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom various media and collage in high resolution… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235907/free-illustration-image-thayer-art-abbott-handerson Free Image from public domain license Azores painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849–1921). Original from the Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235926/free-illustration-image-vintage-graphic-art-sea Free Image from public domain license Standing Woman painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849–1921). Original from the Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235959/free-illustration-image-vintage-graphic-art-painting Free Image from public domain license Townsend Bradley Martin (1919) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236766/free-illustration-image-boy-vintage-graphic-art-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license Male Wood Duck in a Forest Pool, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in high… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236283/free-illustration-image-water-landscape-wood-painting-abbott-handerson-thayer Free Image from public domain license Mount Monadnock (1918) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236763/free-illustration-image-vintage-abbott-handerson-thayer-antique Free Image from public domain license Sphinx Caterpillar, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235848/free-illustration-image-vintage-graphic-art-abbott-handerson-thayer-animal Free Image from public domain license My Children (Mary, Gerald, and Gladys Thayer), (ca.1897) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236801/free-illustration-image-vintage-children-portrait Free Image from public domain license Dublin Pond, New Hampshire (1894) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236253/free-illustration-image-vintage-oil-painting-dublin-pond Free Image from public domain license The Sky Simulated by White Flamingoes study for book, Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom (ca.1905–1909) painting in… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235853/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-vintage-sky-abbott-handerson-thayer Free Image from public domain license Mount Monadnock (1911–1914) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the National Gallery of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236260/free-illustration-image-vintage-mountain-painting-graphic-art-oil Free Image from public domain license Colored beetles, landscape, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom various media and collage… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236755/free-illustration-image-abbott-handerson-thayer-animal-antique Free Image from public domain license Heterocampa Biundata, Walker, study for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236261/free-illustration-image-abbott-handerson-thayer-antique-art Free Image from public domain license Nantucket Sand Dune (ca.1890) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer and C. Morgan McIlhenney. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236280/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-paint-oil Free Image from public domain license Caritas, Abbott H. Thayer (1898–1931) print in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the New York Public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236249/free-illustration-image-vintage-woman-portrait-thayer Free Image from public domain license Abbott Handerson Thayer Self-Portrait (1920) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3236248/free-illustration-image-abbott-handerson-thayer-antique-art Free Image from public domain license