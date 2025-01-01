Auguste Rodin (1840-1917) was a famous French sculptor. His sculptures depicted human figures in a realistic and emotional way. He emphasized the raw and vulnerable parts of the human experience, finding beauty in imperfection. One of his his most famous sculptures, The Thinker, depicts a muscular male figure, seated on a rock, with his chin resting on one hand, deep in thought. It captures a sense of intense reflection and the internal struggles of the human mind.