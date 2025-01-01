Woman in a pink tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894271/free-illustration-image-pink-fashion-woman Free Image from public domain license Woman in anklelength tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894273/free-illustration-image-fashion-postcard-painting Free Image from public domain license Woman in a long tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894267/free-illustration-image-pattern-geometric-woman Free Image from public domain license Woman in a black tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894264/free-illustration-image-fashion-woman Free Image from public domain license Woman in a tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894272/free-illustration-image-postcard-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license Woman in a long tubular pink dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894266/free-illustration-image-fashion-pink Free Image from public domain license Woman in a black tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894276/free-illustration-image-postcard-fashion Free Image from public domain license Woman in a long tubular dress (1912) print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894275/free-illustration-image-postcard-pink-fashion-vintage Free Image from public domain license Easter Card (1908) print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894268/free-illustration-image-easter-fashion-postcard Free Image from public domain license Two Man and a Woman in a Bedroom (1918) painting in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894270/free-illustration-image-painting-fashion-man Free Image from public domain license Happy Easter (1908) print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894280/free-illustration-image-easter-painting-happy Free Image from public domain license