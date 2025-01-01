A Grey Pony and a Black Charger in a Stable (1804) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004812/free-illustration-image-horse-oil-painting-classical-art Free Image from public domain license Zebra (1803) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003615/free-illustration-image-zebra-landscape-vintage-art Free Image from public domain license A Lady's Grey Hunter (ca. 1806) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003612/free-illustration-image-horse-landscape-vintage Free Image from public domain license Nine Greyhounds in a Landscape (ca. 1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003609/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-oil Free Image from public domain license Tiger in a Cave (ca. 1814) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004521/free-illustration-image-landscape-vintage-animal Free Image from public domain license Clouded Leopards (ca. 1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004877/free-illustration-image-leopard-landscape-painting Free Image from public domain license The Wellesley Grey Arabian Led through the Desert (ca. 1810) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003607/free-illustration-image-horse-animals-painting Free Image from public domain license The Chalon Family in London (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004524/free-illustration-image-garden-victorian-vintage-painting-family Free Image from public domain license Old Smithfield Market (1824) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004819/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-victorian Free Image from public domain license Group of Whelps Bred between a Lion and a Tigress (1825) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004810/free-illustration-image-tiger-lion-victorian Free Image from public domain license Vicunas (1831) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004520/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-animal-landscape-neo-classic Free Image from public domain license Lord Rivers's Stud Farm, Stratfield Saye (1807) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003610/free-illustration-image-landscape-painting-horse-oil Free Image from public domain license A Groom Mounted on a Chestnut Hunter, He Holds a Bay Hunter by the Reins (early 19th century) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004522/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-landscape Free Image from public domain license Study of a Fox (ca. 1810–1830) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003614/free-illustration-image-fox-19th-century-paintings-victorian Free Image from public domain license Guanaco (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003613/free-illustration-image-vintage-victorian-printable-guanaco Free Image from public domain license Studies of a Fox, a Barn Owl, a Peahen, and the Head of a Young Man (ca. 1815) painting in high resolution by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004822/free-illustration-image-owl-fox-wild Free Image from public domain license Study of a Grey Horse (ca. 1800) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003611/free-illustration-image-horse-painting-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Saddled Gray Horse Walking painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse (1767–1849). Original from The Yale… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3004523/free-illustration-image-horse-animals-painting-1800s-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Studies of Flowers (1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale University Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003606/free-illustration-image-flowers-floral-wildflower Free Image from public domain license Studies of Summer Flowers (ca. 1848) painting in high resolution by Jacques–Laurent Agasse. Original from The Yale… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3003608/free-illustration-image-flower-floral-vintage Free Image from public domain license