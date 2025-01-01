Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880–1938) was an important German Expressionist painter and co-founder of the group Die Brücke. Inspired by Van Gogh and Munch, as well as African and Oceanic art, Kirchner and Die Brücke used woodblock printing to showcase their signature style of flat, unrealistic images with vivid colors. His artworks often depicted exotic cultures, landscapes, self-portraits, dancers, and Berlin street life. Despite never leaving Europe, Kirchner effectively portrayed non-European cultures. We have digitally enhanced over 100 of his drawings and paintings, making them available for free download and use in your designs.