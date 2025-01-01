Frescoes and portraits by Renaissance painter and architect Raphael Raffaello (1483-1520), who is considered one of the greatest artists of all time. Many of Raphael's most famous works are religious in nature, including his stunning frescoes in the Vatican Palace, such as "The School of Athens" and "The Sistine Madonna." These paintings showcase his mastery of perspective, anatomy, and composition. He was also skilled in portraiture, capturing the likeness and personality of his subjects with precision and grace.