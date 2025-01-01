Landscapes and village scenes by Danish-French Impressionist and Neo-Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro (1830-1903). His style featured loose brushwork and naturalistic colors, capturing the effects of light and atmosphere. Pissarro often depicted the countryside of his native island of St. Thomas and the rural scenes of France, showcasing the beauty of nature and rural life. Pissarro's artworks exude a sense of tranquility and serenity, with a focus on capturing the essence and fleeting moments of everyday life.