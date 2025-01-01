Landscapes, urban scenes and portraits by French post-impressionist painter Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947). Bonnard's paintings often depicted intimate and domestic scenes, such as everyday life in his home, landscapes, and still lifes. His work is characterized by his use of bold colors, flattened perspective, and a sense of luminosity. Bonnard's unique style embraced both the natural and the subjective, resulting in dreamlike and poetic compositions.